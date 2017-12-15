The Jesus of my Dreams -By Kehinde Oluwatosin B.

The Jesus of my dreams, he daily hovers around my imagination, I’m sick of this dream locking around me like a spectre, I want his reality. He desires sameness,semblance, similarity with himself yet we are so different from each other in person and in virtue. He was born in the manger in the company of goats and sheep,I am allergic to the stench and the appearance of goats feces: that ball-shaped, dark, gory- looking thing, If I were a parent I would have requested for a change of space and ward, I wanted the heir apparent to my giant dynasty to be born in the poshest of civilization where apron wearing medical doctors traffic around with stethoscope as necklace as against pale looking shepherds wielding rods and staff, hence Jesus remains in my dreams. He desires that the first of us to be the last,that is his only recommended mode to the top, but he remains in my dream for I was raised in a culture that dismisses the last, being the last is failure, it’s backwardness, it’s unceremonious, to be the last in my culture is the work of the devil that must be exorcised by fire and brimstone. Having mastered my culture, I went in search of a toga; a toga of pride, a toga of self ,I love ‘the me’ and ‘the I’ and seriously detest ‘the us’ and ‘the we’-Jesus found out this me in me and hence left me in my dream land. I desire to walk on water, I knew I wasn’t batman neither was I superman, but I was superfluous in my thirst for fame and honour, I sought for the best of it regardless of what it cost. I stepped into the water,noise in its decibels,rapturous cheers in torrents and Jesus came around only to be greeted by a harem of reporters, witnesses, fans with their selfie sticks who surrounded the water to witness me- ‘the deputy of Jesus’ replicating his precedences, on inquiry Jesus was told I invited the crowd to come and witness the man who is about to replicate all that that Jesus thinks he knows how to do,Jesus left the scene in pity of me and I began to sink and hence being Jesus remains in my dreams. I wanted to die for the world, resurrect three days after, but if that dream had come to reality,I wouldn’t have gone to see the lowliest of the society, I wouldn’t have revealed myself unto Mary nor my disciples because levels have changed, instead I would have embarked on a courtesy visit to the distinguish members of the senate, I would have informed all the governors that a true son of the soil who died and rose again is in town, I would have packed myself in a luxurious car heralded by a serpentine length covoy blarring painful siren to the disgust of haters, I would have ensured that nubile University undergraduate girls are arranged for me to smoothen off the scar of my crucifixion, I would also have flown to my crucifiers like mocking birds flapping and wiggling-a retributive gesture to shame them of their oversight to acknowledge me as the son of God. I would have quizzed in my language “kòwa tán yin bí? Do you think you can kill me ni?”. I would later call a press conference, felicitate with the selfie taking crowd and dish out my autographs in torrents, but Jesus knew i was a master of myself hence Jesus kept himself in my dreams. If wishes were horses beggars would ride, my wishes were not horses, horses are too low for a big man like me, enough of little heights please ,I desire a jet ,thirty thousand feet above sea level, that’s my height, that’s my desire and Jesus saw this and left me in my dreams.

I want to be like Jesus but I frolic over wine and juice all days,my ulcerous nature would not allow me miss a meal ,do I need to turn water into wine sef? I have enough corrupt funds to buy pure water and zobo for the people and when they are filled to the brim ,they would consider the work of my hand ,the magic in the past and provisions of the present and they would thank my father who is in heaven and probably bestow on my Excellency a chieftaincy title; The onísé àrà 1 of bethany land. Jesus saw this ,and tapped me on the side ,I woke up and I discovered I was dreaming in my dream.

Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde is a prolific writer ,public speaker and finance expert from Abeokuta Ogun state.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: _tqatqa

