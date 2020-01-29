The Journey Of Tomorrow Starts Today: The Reality Of Now And The Future -By Sulaiman Adamu Kumo

“Children are the leaders of tomorrow”, this has been indeed and undoubtedly a general melodious song, saying or quotation each and every person especially from Africa as long as he is or was a child has come across, seen on bill boards, banners, Tv or heard of from someone probably a teacher, a parent or an elder and from so many more sources. This saying is actually right and wrong in the sense that very few of this children and youths become the leaders of tomorrow.

Do our elders mean each and every child would be a leader? This elders may truely, sincerely and actually mean what they persistently quote and speak, but for every individual whom is blessed with sense, insight and observation would come to realise that this saying is something very few percent of the population get to have; among a hundred young ones only one to ten of them gets to become a leader or lead a particular sector while all the rest fall or engage in other activities such as public service, business,farming and so many more to earn a living.

After long time thought and observation, I come to realise that this saying that “Children are the leaders of tomorrow” can be physically inversed and reshaped into a better form and reality and can be made hundred percent effective.

What do we do and what can we do since it is said and belived that we the children and youths are the leaders of tomorrow?How do we prove them right? What do we engage in to never let them down? What are we expected of? This is a hope.

Everything atom of hope is possible but how is it possible? Both this three categories or sides (parents, teachers or elders, government and children) have tremendous roles and obligations to play and perform for the achievement of this hope, in order to see a successful end of this journey and to accomplish this huge and gigantic mission.

To the parents and elders, one of the major effort they are expected to embark on is inculcating positive, right and good morals in their children. Parents whom globally are accepted and believed to be the first teachers or mentors to their wards are expected and are to direct and tilt their wards behaviours and characters in the right way; if possible equiping the teachings of their religions(Basically and fundamentally Islam and Christianity), shelter, feed, educate, involving and venturing them(children and youths) into handwork, businesses and other vocational activities that would prepare and make them depend on their very selfs.Teachers whom spend a huge percent of the day with their students(children and youths) should and are to carry on with the parents effort regarding the issue of morality, teach them(children and yoths) subjects(such as social studies and civic education) and topics( such as Tolerance, decorum, citizen’s obligations, etc) that gives much regard to the day to day life they live, and in reality encourage and embrace the love of sharing and tolerance, justly settle conflicts and misunderstandings among their students and lots more. Elders as they are always called whom often come across the children and youths in the extended environment and communities are to correct the young for their wrong doings and actions, intervene, judge wisely and display the benefits, gains,profits and advantages of oneness and unity in cases of fights, conflicts and misunderstansings among the young ones.

Parents, elders and teachers are expected and are to be vigilance to what their children, students and other youngs ones do. In a specific manner; they are observe critically and wisely what the young ones are good at, what skills do they have, what they love doing most, what they have passion for, what are their talents and potentials and are to support, encourage, embrace and extensively broaden and implememt their able skills, passion or love.

The government whom is the spinal cord of this mission and whom have much power and greater role and responsibilities to play. It is commonly known to all that all Democratic and governmental activities initiating from campaigns and rallies to setting and coming of a government to power involves promises made to the youths and other people on good, proper and adequate education and provision of jobs and other employment opportunities amongst others.

Then why don’t the government fulfill this promises?

The government is expected and supposed to fufill all promises they made before coming into office especially those regarding education and job and other employment opportunities. The government is to embark on the encouragement and embracement of children and youths with exceptional, extraordinary and distinguishable skills, talents and potentials by initiating, providing and raising platforms that would provide all necessities needed by this exceptional young minds to continually and constantly keep nurturing their set of skills; there by leading to huge and super productivity and development. This would also lead to reduction of much dependency on the government there by giving it a better chance and space to perform and fufill other works and promises.

To the children and youths whom the success and failure of this explorable journey and mission lies and relies on; whom are the key of everything and also the living, pumping and beating heart all this. The children and youths are and must be soundly moral, take everything with eagerness and seriousness, read and study hard and constantly, partake in their handworks, businesses and other vocational activities, be trustworthy and God fearing in all they do, be patriotic citizens of their States and Nations or Countries, be tolerable to others irrespective of their culture, tribe, language, religion and gender,be persistently hardworking and persistently patient in all they do, partake and participate in.

For if a single generation would be led in this order, the generation would grow throughout its century, age and life, in peace, harmony, unity, financially well and would centre their mindset at a constant patriotism on how to make the next generation dependent on themselves and the Nation’s development and progress. And then those generations after them would take on, inherit and continue with this journey of success.

Then this dream has come to actuality and reality, this lengthy distanced journey has reached its destination, this probable huge and gigantic mission has been accomplished and all this hope is an actual and real success. Therefore each and every person in this particular generation is a leader.