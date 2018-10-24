The Kaduna I Used To Know… -By Moses Bakari

Growing up in this state of the nation was a beautiful experience. In fact, my ignorance made me believe there was no state as beautiful, large in size, educated, industrious, homely and most importantly, peaceful as the land of my nativity, Kaduna. Born and given my first upbringing at the Depot barracks Zaria, and despite the regimental life, our parents (soldiers) always carrying the instruments of coercion (the gun), we were meant to see them as “peace makers.”

But curiosity have however, not allowed us to let this assertion be as we saw the gun as a tool meant to kill human beings and have never been in love with it, and never in agreement with them carrying it. yet had no choice than to put up with it. I remember that the church was where most of us who see our parents as enemies of humanity were told one hard but magnetic truth about the need and use of the gun and all other instruments of force(as instrument of peace), especially the defence of our lives and borders, and of helping warring nations secure peace, and Nigeria’s leading role in international peace keepin.g. We were however, warned not to attempt getting any close to any of them, not to think of touching it as it is wrong in the first place, and capable of killing any child who dares that.

We were taught peaceful coexistence and the need to help or assist one another as a duty we owe each other against faith background, ethnicity, and other affiliations. The most pronounced example to follow was those of our parents who against faith, ethnicity etc, went to work together, visited each other, dined and wined together and intervened promptly in each other’s case… In fact, they held and shared secrets together. They were not only highly professional, but truly patriotic.

And like the Mahatmaghandian disposition, there was no Muslim, no Christian, no Hausa, no Yoruba, no Igbo etc, there was only the Nigerian Army, there was only Nigeria, and there was only humanity.

You could move around town at midnight without the slightest thought of being stopped, not to talk about being hurt. As a stranger, you could go to the police or military or any other citizen and ask for directions, which would graciously be granted you. You could also take the option to stay with the said person till the next morning and continue for more days until you are true and be well cared for, religious or ethnic difference notwithstanding.

Only yesterday, this same Kaduna was reported to be on fire again, after so many peace moves that seem thought provoking and mind convincing. But I have a burden in my heart, it is a question that is in need of urgent answer:

WHERE DID WE GET IT WRONG?

WHY DO WE DISCRIMINATE AGAINST EACH OTHER?

WHY THE SPILLING OF BLOOD?

WHY THE OPTION OF THE GUN?

WHY THE USE OF HATE AND INCITIVE LANGUAGE?

WHY KADUNA WHY?

