The laboratory rats in the classic British experiment of 1914 -By J. Ezike

It was the Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka who had suggested that a Sovereign National Conference be held in response to the ethnic violence, the bloodletting, the terrorism, the uprising and the growing consciousness across the country. That was in the year 2000. Twenty years down the line, his words continue to echo the yearnings and the political aspirations of the people whose eyes have recovered fully from the blindness that enshrouds their sight to behold the political skullduggeries of Aso Rock, the National Assembly, the State Houses and other relevant authorities.

Now, the people are wide awake, unblinking like the Sun at Noon. Now, the people have started to manifest the weird rebellion of Man onto his mean god. Now, the people are charged with an undying preference to self-determination than the idea of being a “forced constituent member” of Unitary Nigeria. Now, the people can see beyond the fog and its illusions and have become aware that the Nigerian 1999 military constitution is the culprit of their collective woes. Now, the people no longer seem to enjoy their status as “laboratory rats” in the classic “British experiment” of 1914. For truly, what Prof. Wole Soyinka had proposed 20 years ago still resonates today.

I begin on a more philosophical note. There is something “celestial” about the number 20. It speaks of judgment, of the sounding of a “Trumpet.” It speaks of a voice divined to tell the thoughts of the Universe. It is the duality of the two opposite: Peace and War, Good and Evil, Man and Woman, Life and Death, Freedom and Bondage. Now, deploy the same ancient wisdom of the Mystics in today’s universal calendar and if you are good in “simple mathematics” you will notice the presence of the number 20 – twice.

Also, if you take a look at the year that prompted the conscious words of Prof. Wole Soyinka, it will amaze you to know that the number 20 was omnipresent in 2000. Stargazers, like yours truly, are aware that the stars grants Man, at certain period the irresistible impulse to act, to do something novel, uncommon, unprecedented, unexpected, unrecorded. This divine knowledge in all its grandeur, in all its beauty, in all its totality, in all its originality, cannot be found anywhere in written texts, be it the bible or Koran. It cannot be sourced from magic books or grimoires. It cannot be summoned at the swift motion of Google’s search power. For what is divine is divine. And God, the Universe, whatever you wish to call it, only possesses a “vessel” (whether clean or unclean, whether righteous or unrighteous) to establish the “duality of its opposite thoughts” in the realm of flesh and mortality.

One does not have to be Pope Johnpaul or Saint Chukwuemeka to hear from the spirits, to be used as an instrument. One does not have to be born in a shrine, in a church, in a mosque to become an extension of the Higher Power, to speak the speech of God!

I am not here to make any predictions whatsoever but to attend to the thoughts of the Universe and offer my advice as instructed from within. As usual, the world can either take it or leave it. For even the clouds do not commune with the desert, yet it is aware of its “universal obligation” to give it rain.

It’s been 20 years since Prof. Wole Soyinka addressed the thoughts of the Universe, inadvertently, in the year 2000. Twenty years after, I am here to address the thoughts of the Universe in the year 2020, in matters relating to the sovereignty of the people, the Nigerian military constitution, the incessant sectarian violence, the forced unity, the imposition of One-Nigeria by the Fulani Caliphate and the flagrant genocide of religious groups other than Islam.

It is true that to wrestle Nigeria, one needs to be armed with Truth, a prophetic force as a means of inspiring revolution. It may not be synonymous with Omoyele Sowore’s blueprint or his own version of revolution. But when a man is speaking of “revolution” in the Nigerian political context, he is making emphasis to the necessity of freedom. He is summoning the authority of the people’s power over an unfair government. He is indicting the insensitivity of the Fulani leadership of Aso Rock, the “honorable” senators of the National Assembly, the Governors, the Ministers and all relevant heads of the executive, the judiciary and the legislative. He is conjuring the light of their minds that they may reach the highest degree of awakening. He is speaking the speech of God to make gospel of the old saying: “The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

A Nigerian-American citizen and highly influential diplomat, a hot-button of the Political Fabric of the State of Texas once wrote that: “Nigeria is the land of the Excellency but yet there is nothing excellent about it. It is a land badly drunk in its vainglorious title as the giant of Africa but yet there is nothing gigantic about it…”

The psychology of the Nigerian leaders is an allusion to the Jungle Traditions of wild animals. The rule of civility, of being self-less, of being considerate about the existence and the welfare of the vulnerable does not apply. They are the “wild wolves” who feed on “domestic dogs” and take their survival to the extreme. For instance, the governors of the Eastern region are eager to work in tandem with the command of the Caliphate and view the wish of their people as inconsequential, unworthy of their attention. But neither patriotism nor Nationalist ideals should cause any right thinking leader to betray the yearnings of his own people: only the lust of power and the greed of money would cause people like Governor Willie Obiano, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hope Uzodinma and Dave Umahi, to act treacherously.

These Igbo governors who are more advantageously placed than the citizens of Alaigbo and who are suppose to represent them, to protect their interests have “predictably” taken the old familiar road of betrayal and self-sabotage. These Igbo governors who are desperate to be accepted as loyal “puppets” are still unworthy of the Fulani Caliphate’s respect. Even the most servile Igbo leader, Governor Dave Umahi can hardly succeed to win good fellowship with the hegemonic North. In spite of the leading exemplar of the Western Governors of Yoruba land through the Amotekun initiative that serves as the equation of Hisbah and BSS, our Eastern Governors of Alaigbo have failed to find their manhood. Which makes me wonder, at this moment, who then is really the coward: The Yoruba or the Igbo?

We can now understand the conspiracy and the desperation behind the abrupt dethronement of the former Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha. This is not only a conflict of interest, but a game of thrones, a political chess of power. We can now understand the psychology behind this fraud that demands that the “head” must give way for the “tail” to ascend the “thinking posture.” But what these Igbo governors do not know is that a time will come when they will have to answer to the people whom they have betrayed and sold for personal convenience. A time will come when they will either go on self-exile or face legal judgment whether within the present Unitary Structure or in the aftermath of Nigeria’s inevitable collapse!

In any way you look at it, the Igbo leaders, whether governors or ministers, or local chairmen, or socio-cultural chiefs have continued to rob their own people of the salvation to the uttermost gift of existence – Freedom. And as a result, have profited from their deaths, their miseries and their sufferings.

How can these Igbo governors claim to be serving the interest of their people by employing the uniformed Fulani persecutors and terrorists to provide security and safety in Biafra land? Where is the “thinking faculty” of these elected Igbo officials? It is public knowledge that the police and the army are direct extensions of the Fulani Caliphate and like “clay objects” carved into “evil dolls” by the potters of Aso Rock, must act in absolute allegiance to the feudalistic doctrines of Uthman Danfodio.

So, when a senseless Igbo governor like Dave Umahi and his gang of notorious clowns decide to exude the greed of the graveyard, by “partnering” with the culprits of the Igbo man’s adversity, it is pertinent that the people begin to ask serious questions and must refuse to be merchandised in the market of slavery, to be auctioned off as the sacrificial of the Fulani gods. They must hold their Igbo governors accountable for any deaths or tragedies that will befall the Eastern region (Biafra) as a result of their treachery and coward stance in this serious matter!

2020 is the ideal period, the ideal time for every conscious member, every tribal constituent of the failed British experiment to begin to demand for a Sovereign National Conference. I was watching an old interview on TVC Channel. And the guest on the show was Alhaji Asari Dokubo. And he made a powerful statement that resonated with what Prof. Wole Soyinka had suggested in 2000. He said: “We should call for a sovereign national conference where all the tribal constituents would be asked if they wish to continue as Nigerians. The Ijaws should be asked if they wish to be Nigerians, the Itsekiris, the Igbos, the Yorubas, the Hausas and others…”

The aforesaid interview was in 2013. But his statement still resonates today. It is true that the “Southern Experience” of the British experiment cannot possibly afford them a dignified or safe existence rather it creates a “jungle atmosphere” for them to be used, abused and misused as “clay pigeons” by the Northern Caliphate who have the guns and the political wherewithal to intimidate, to oppress, to persecute, to decimate and to rob the rest of us of our inalienable rights to self-determination. It is their “criminal power” that sustains the “Unitary System” and gives them reason to resist the “democratic aspirations” of the people. For them, Nigeria “must” remain “indivisible” and “indissoluble” by any means necessary but they forget that no region, no man has the monopoly of violence. They seem to be unmindful of the fact that it takes two to tangle and that when a people are consistently beaten beyond endurance, a time will come when they too will decide to end their sufferings “by any means necessary.”

We can set things right. No region, no one has to pull the trigger to resolve or to reconcile national issues. We are not “laboratory rats” and thus must disown our artificial identities as “Nigerians” and bring the British experiment to a conclusion.

Dialogue is the only viable solution. Hence, it is imperative that all stakeholders be convoked to Abuja to discuss the way forward, to address the sovereign disputes and exploit all democratic and diplomatic channels in reaching a satisfactory end to the agitations by the civil rights movements and freedom fighting groups within the South and the Middle Belt.