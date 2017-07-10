The Man Oyedepo And The Aliens In Our Society -By Ajakaiye Olanrewaju

I have been following the trend of news flow regarding the 200 students suspended from Covenant University recently for violating University General Assembly regulations. My response to this unending debate is that of a concerned Nigerian who believes that we have so much encouraged indiscipline to an extent that it has permeated the onus of our rich cultural heritage.

It has been 10 years that I graduated from Covenant University and, back then, discipline was a creed. Let me begin this by quoting Lord Macaulay’s Address to the British Parliament on 2nd February, 1835 and it reads “I have travelled across the length and breadth of Africa and I have not seen one person who is a beggar, who is a thief such wealth I have seen in this country, such high moral values, people of such calibre, that I do not think we would ever conquer this country, unless we break the very backbone of this nation, which is her spiritual and cultural heritage and therefore, I propose that we replace her old and ancient educational system, her culture, for if the Africans think that all that is foreign and English is good and greater than their self-esteem, their native culture and they will become what we want them, a truly dominated nation”. Imagine what a country with high moral values, spiritual and cultural heritage, before her unholy marriage with westernization, has become. It has become a garden for breeding indiscipline citizenry, who will only keep asking but never give back. How did we get here today? The next few lines would provide some answers….

The point is that the foundation of our society, which was rooted in discipline, has been destroyed on the altar of the alien called westernization. This has ruptured the very essence of our nation. Before now, we were told that a child is raised by the whole community but what is the tradition now? Parents want to raise their children alone and spoiling them in the process. For a man like Bishop David Oyedepo to be committed to re-birthing a new generation of leaders with requisite discipline and life applicable training required for this nation to get back on track, is a laudable development. Many Universities today cannot run effectively but there has never being a day there was shortage of fund to run both Covenant and Landmark Universities, despite economic downturn, you are free to go cross check the figures.

University education all over the world is quite expensive, mind you we have been made a laughing stock that we do not read talk less of carrying out little researches but please proof me wrong by calling people you know to find out, how much it takes to keep just a single Professor on payroll for a year. Some would say, don’t mind him, is he not ‘Oyedepo’s Boy?’ I have never met him one-on-one but on what I know of him, he is too passionate about this country to allow the future of our teaming youth to be jeopardised through indiscipline.

Yes! There might be one or two challenges but remember Rome was not built in a day. If we are complaining about the alien we term indiscipline, corruption and disregard for the rule of law that has made our drive for self-actualisation a laughing stock among comity of nations, it is high time we departed from the old order by creating a new platform for the new leaders that would emerge tomorrow and that is why the Bishop is so committed to this cause.

Indiscipline breeds greed and greed in my own opinion is the mother of corruption. So the indiscipline we encourage today is the foundation of the corruption that posterity would contend with tomorrow. For instance, disobedience of traffic rules, does not start by dogging the Road Safety Officers, it starts by making noise in class while in Secondary School, from this, it graduated to boycotting classes in the University, to stealing from government coffers and there it goes on and on. If we can only imagine what our society would become in 20years, we will all join hands in the fight against indiscipline create a better future for leaders of tomorrow.

The truth is that the rules of Covenant University are repeated to the students time and again, such students cannot claim ignorant of it. Although it is quite painful when the penalties are applied but discipline is the price students should have paid to avoid such occurrence. How can a final year student who has spent four to five years in an environment flout the law that, such an environment holds dearly? That is lack of discipline! And this is what is killing Nigeria today, we wouldn’t just do the right thing and when we are caught, we look for someone to blame for it or we say that should not have been a law. If our society must be better tomorrow we must instil the right discipline today.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!

Ajakaiye Olanrewaju is a Media Practitioner

Lives in Omu-Aran, Kwara State. 08062172600.

