The Need to exercise our civil right against the oppression of tyrants under kaftans -By Adetoro Adekunle

It’s well know that a journey of thousands miles begin with a step. So is the voyage for democracy and good governance.

A stage for Revolution not a CRIME! The layman understanding of Revolution is seen as a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system.

But politically viewing what the term revolution connote it has been explained as the fundamental and relatively sudden change in political power and political organization which occurs when the population revolts against the government, typically due to perceived oppression (political, social, economic) or political incompetence (Wikipedia). Which has been demonstrated by the Nigeria Government in the dispensation of their constitutional duties in several folds of events.

The term has been used severally and has been used to serve the purpose why its coined ranging from a peaceful protest to a struggle to hijack or revolt against a tyranny or bad government. Nigerians has failed to exercise their democratic duty to vote for their various party and candidates as a result of some anomalies and some electoral malpractice which of course mean that the credibility of the last election of February 2019 that brought this current administration is questionable and full of election maneuvers.

Revolution to most scholars and philosophers is an instrument of change when the ruling class or the government has failed in doing their constitutional duties of implementing law and order and lost course of protecting and prospering the National Economy…. Nigeria for instance, the past and current political classes has failed woefully in shouldering the affairs of this Nation to the total dissatisfaction for majority of Nigerians especially those living below the status quo whom are the majority of the population and also the major casualty of these hideous actions of the government/ruling classes.

The #RevolutionNow slogan as garnered by Mr Sowore is visibly meant for the modification of the existing constitution and a complete change from the old gaunt one to a splendid one for the gloom to elude the dream of all Nigerians. Yes he stood for something which majority Nigerians know is for a better hand to take over the affairs of this Nation be it him or another well mean Nigerian but failed to acknowledge.

Nigerian Youths serving your fatherland doesn’t necessarily have to be in khaki and boots but also by wearing the rags that these oppressors thrown at us! To show them what has become of our dear fatherland.

This is a modern day slavery that we need a transition of power or protest, only different is that you can talk but the freedom after you talk as a slave isn’t provided as stated under the constitution (more reason I called it modern day slavery), we can talk unlike the primitive slavery whom their mouth were locked but ours is left open just to be eliminated after we speak against their corrupt and illicit government, we’re not in any visible chain like the bad old days but if we continue to think like this the mental chain is unbreakable, which is more dangerous that what our forefathers experienced. We need to connect our spiritual forces with the physical forces to fight for the freedom of this Nation.

Countries like China, Catalonia et cetera enjoying this kind of transition of power are enjoying the tremendous sacrifice made by the brave but not the cowards hiding behind the facade of protecting the National interest against external suppression.

This country has turned a joke overnight, anomalies has turned the other of the day, Animal swallowing and ditching away with money, corrupt politicians being re-elected, re appointed and celebrate like heroes on our National television, media house being shot down because of portraying the truth, our soldiers being killed by terrorist and insurgents and bury like a log of woods, civil servants collecting salaries of 80 ghost workers, corrupt Governors giving way to ply our roads spit on our faces as a slave because of the fail system, herdsmen killing our unharmed men and women, farmers and locales, scaring the hell out of them like an uprising of devil from the quoin of hell, and now the freedom of exercising our civic rights of protest and voicing against tyranny want to be taken from us, silent us, frighten us and make us dance to their tunes! We say No!!! We match for revolution against tyranny, against nepotism, against oppression against phonies who act like our friends/fathers and leaders but are evidently against our progress nor the progress of our dear Nation! No more tweet games, No more dare us games on social media… let take the fight to them, on our street that they made the promises they failed to uphold, to their government houses barricade with gates and bricks with hyper vigilant security. If not you today, probably gonna be your turn tomorrow, Kolade was killed on our street by this same government, now Sowore was kidnapped in a constitutional Republic.. and you say we don’t need Revolution!

