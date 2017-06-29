The New Rise of Nigeria’s Nationalities -By Chin Ce

The agitations by ethnic nationalities for separation from the Nigerian federation raise a fundamental question on the challenge of intellection and problem solving embedded within the federalist and constitutionalist characteristic of the Nigerian state. It is the question of violence or the threat that arises time and time with the Delta separatist movements for the actualisation of their sovereignty. But is this clamour, using Biafra for example, really synonymous with civil war and deaths of Nigerians? Of a fact there was an old Biafra; its breakaway attempt from a failed federation was ill-advisedly determined on the battlefield, as obdurate as the dramatis personae from both sides of the conflict seemed bent on shedding the blood of innocent men, women and children.

That era was fifty years ago.

Within this half centennial of enforced union, the victors in the war played out their detestable and wanton acts of plunder, alienation and ostracism against the vanquished. Simply put, the hypocrites of national unity being General Gowon and his motley company continued to run Nigeria as occupied territory using a morally reprehensible and uselessly corrupt police and security apparatus led by a profligate barbaric army of barely educated bandits dominated by the Northern victors and their allies in the West.

Since the end of the war in 1970 the blood feud has continued with gleeful mania. Nigeria has had no peace but has wobbled under one coup-and-counter-coup after another. When these deranged semi-literate army generals and their psycophants had exhausted their evil plots of national sleaze, along came a cycle of civilian surrogates under a military-designated constitution to repeat the same vicious cycle of megalomania, impunity and greed.

This is thus the fate of a wretched and hopelessly corrupt country called Nigeria in the millennium.

So shameless have been the Nigerian victors of war in their failure of unity and vision that today the third most populous nation in the world is among the most backward and beggarly species of humanity.

So shameless are the northern perpetrators of this cosmic shame and their near and distant collaborators in Nigerian ‘unity’ that they neither have the conscience to apologise for the holocaust of their arrogance nor the humility to accept the imperative of restructuring a failed and degenerate polity.

Now here again, after fifty years, do we find that the East is sounding the drums of its own frustrations with a failed coercive experiment.

It is not even asking for war.

What the Eastern majority is demanding through IPOB, MASSOB, BIM, and a vocal host of international movements too numerous to mention is PEACEFUL and negotiated self determination and independence from Nigeria’s own insistence to remain one of the world’s self-acknowledged fantastically corrupt nations.

And yet these witless interpreters of the Draconian Nigerian state are recently cautioning us about civil war and bloodshed.

Now to the question once again.

Is self determination for indigenous people only achieveable by war and bloodshed?

The answer is a NO from thundering heights.

So can independence be achieved by peaceful, non violent resistance?

The answer is a resounding YES.

One hundred years after a failed rebellion in 1847 India achieved independence from the British in 1947 through the Ghandi non violent revolution. Pakistan achieved same through the magnanimity of Ghandi’s non violent posture. Countless other people of Europe have separated from unfruitful unions and have become independent nations from their host entities by peaceful confrontation of ideas and resolutions.

That is the driving power of the New Biafra, which now grips the regressive tyrannosaurus of the Nigeria work-in-progress in mindlessly frenzied chatter about war and devastation.

The New Biafra is poised to emerge from the ashes of old Biafra by a plebiscite.

It is calling upon the backward thinking and reactionary elements within the sagging feudal centralism of Nigeria to an intellectual determinism of which the latter is historically incapable.

In brainwashing its populace with arrogant and bestially satanic verses it calls a religion, and outlawing the study of history from its educational curriculum, the Nigerian state is increasingly wanting in reasonable and intelligent discourse on the Biafran question.

Its knee-jerk reactions and vituperative bursts of tantrum are pathetically devoid of conviction and lack any merit in universal cosmogony.

The East has roused again and the momentum of freedom witnessing a second staid and philosophic renaissance can no longer be stopped.

The New Biafran dialogue must go on; it must continue in the peaceful engagement with monstrous and evil tyranny, a mammoth and unintelligent reptile that subsists by its parasitic and intensely lazy disposition toward the resolution of conflicts for justice and equity to prevail.

The New Biafra is poised to be won on a new plank of peaceful referendum and dogged resolution by its myriad disenfranchised and dispossessed youth. The elders and discredited political army of vultures can only look on in their consternation and irrelevance.

The threat of violence against a people in their struggles for independent self actualisation cannot stop the momentum. The youth have spoken. Give them Biafra or give them death.

For it is within the inalienable rights of all indigenous people of the planet to ask and win their rights of self determination from any political entity whose policies and strategies of governance fall short of the basic guarantees of human rights, justice and fairness.

Nigeria must restructure or Nigeria must die for new nations to rise.

Chin Ce can be reached by email [email protected] or on Twitter @mrChinCe

Related

Comments

comments