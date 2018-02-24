The Nigerian problem… (in no particular order) -By Isa Eneye Mubarak

The Nigerian problem began when citizens love their political parties/governor/president more than they love their country. When this happens, people defend their parties/governors/president more than they defend their country, even if those parties/governor/president and their policies are the ones responsible for the destruction of the country.

Let me remind you, the problem in this country is not political parties per se. The problem is the members of these political parties who are willing to defend nonsense done by their leaders. It is because members are willing to defend nonsense that governors/president of political parties will never change. For as long as this mentality continues, we are in a perpetual state of being screwed.

Equally, people who should be running the country are busy driving taxis and cutting hair, while those who should be actors in theatre and clowns in a circus are the ones busy running the country. I know some active members of a particular government at the state level who don’t know anything about politics except the fact that they must get closer to the positions of power and empower their pockets. Then, they hold meetings around election time, so I ask again who are the clowns? They are not just running the country, they are ruining it.

A lot of human capital, educated men and women, were forced to leave this country that was refusing to allow space for new ideas. Generations of brilliant minds were lost to the diaspora. These men and women are making a huge impact in all corners of the world. Many have established their homes in those lands, and are unlikely to return to Nigeria, because while it is home, it is also the place where their deepest pain was architected.

Nigeria is a country that seem to be ungovernable, the system is not working and whatever solution the next president or aspiring candidates will proffer, will likely not work. For a country that corruption has eaten deep into it’s very fibre, ethno-religious divides, I see no way, a single man, a president can change that. No president can achieve his vision alone. It is our job as public servants and indeed, as citizens of this country, to help realise this vision. No matter what the president says, unless we take our work seriously, it will remain nothing but theory.

Please, can we take our jobs seriously? Can we deliver services to our people. Can we stop treating our departments and ministries like they are our households where we can do as we please. Can we stop hiring our unqualified cousins and friends into positions, at the expense of capable people. Can we pay salaries on time, so that we do not destroy small businesses and families like we have been doing. Can we stop wasting money on needless ventures and rallies. Can we stop treating tax payers’ money like our own Gtb current accounts.

Can we stop giving and taking bribes. Can we stop the ghost worker syndrome. Can we stop using contracts to steal money and yet do nothing. Can we stop going to the office and start literally going to WORK. Can we be ethical in how we do work. Unless public servants, from Ministers down to receptionists in all spheres of government take people they serve seriously, this hopeful dream of ONE NIGERIA will remain nothing but poetry.

Agreed. Can we just be responsible and be accountable for what we do. Can we just do what we get paid for. Can we serve those we must serve. Can we be patriotic for once and know that a workplace is a place where you work, not another chilling spot with our colleagues and pocket empowerment programs. Can we?

Isa Eneye Mubarak

[email protected]

Tweets @IsaMubii

Related

Comments

comments