The North And Grueling Poverty -Ali Abare

Every available statistics show the prevailing poverty in Northern Nigeria. The region is acclaimed to be the most poverty stricken in the country, with its population toiling under abject poverty.

Most of the population residing in rural communities exist under subhuman conditions, bereft of functional social amenities. There are no functional hospitals to cater for their health needs. Public schools are worst affected, with structures from the early sixties serving a growing population desirous of modern education. These large population depend entirely on fetching water from murky, dwindling rivers for drinking water.

Ali Abare





However, these are the same people politicians exploit to rise to power. They particularly identified with President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who they reasoned will hearken to their cry. They do not seek lucrative jobs in NNPC, CBN, Pencom, or any such trendy employment set aside for the children of the elites, they merely want to be given opportunity to blossom in their peculiar circumstances.

Good roads, portable drinking water, quality healthcare and above all, functional education that could empower their children and to make them less dependent on elusive white collar jobs. But are these not part of the reasons for setting up government?

With the elections now over, President Buhari must quickly justify this abiding trust in him by the common people. Some of these people stuck with the President against all odds. They must be given a sense of belonging, through deliberate effort to tackle endemic poverty across the country.

It’s high time President Buhari pay back the common people who stood by him, instead of pandering to the whims and caprices of the elites who by hook or crook always get their pound of flesh from the society.