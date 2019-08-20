Forgotten Dairies
The Obinwanne ‘Invictus’ Okeke’s Story And Our Crazy Culture Of ‘Blow’ -By Sayo Aluko
Isé kékeré, owó ńlá is now the theme song for a culture that craves so MUCH today-today by investing as much as NOTHING in yesterday.
So, kasala burst this past week, FBI’s morning rose early on a Nigerian Forbes’ fraud, and most of us have remained stunned.
However, we should know, though, that while Obiwanne ‘Invidious’ Okeke is just the vomit, our epidemic culture of “blow” is the actual cholera.
I shine pass you; Na ordinary Camry sef e dey drive, common pencil; Big man like you dey here dey do fish farming; You are there doing salary job; You wan sue, you wan clear your name? On top this small thing?
Hahaha, na Education she read for university; Hmmmn, omashe o, he’s now driving Uber; Your mates don dey…; You wan resign your job to follow your passion? What yeye passion?;
Peju’s boyfriend bought her iPhone XS Max; My God is not a poor God; Stupid POOR man, foolish POOR woman; Etc.
This is us. All of us. Everything above. Our culture now says wealth ONLY, is health.
BLOW aka ‘If You No Get Money, Hide Your Face’.
What we have in our hands in today’s Nigeria is a culture of BLOW that has successfully indignified dignity.
A culture that sufficiently celebrates greed and dethrones grit.
It must be INSTANT over PROCESSUAL.
The other day, I learnt that a new trend among the crop of Instagram celebs is to stage fake birthday surprises of exotic cars for themselves all in a bid to create that illusion that outshines another.
This is the choleric culture that has birthed and keeps birthing many ‘Obiwannes’, and I reckoned it has found a home in a quite
Isé kékeré, owó ńlá. Little effort, big money.
I’ve always had a problem with this
I skip a fit of thought when people say it or say it to me.
To be fair, the line is
Today, it is the song
This culture has its enablers, situations that give its grease to the elbow of our society. Top three in my mind:
(i) our huge quantity of songs albeit with slim quality.
(ii) the new age ‘penteCOSTals’.
(iii) the psychiatric greed in the political class.
We have successfully created a society that whips dreams for all of us from a pressure cooker.
No
