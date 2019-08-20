The Obinwanne ‘Invictus’ Okeke’s Story And Our Crazy Culture Of ‘Blow’ -By Sayo Aluko

So, kasala burst this past week, FBI’s morning rose early on a Nigerian Forbes’ fraud, and most of us have remained stunned.

However, we should know, though, that while Obiwanne ‘Invidious’ Okeke is just the vomit, our epidemic culture of “blow” is the actual cholera.

I shine pass you; Na ordinary Camry sef e dey drive, common pencil; Big man like you dey here dey do fish farming; You are there doing salary job; You wan sue, you wan clear your name? On top this small thing?

Hahaha, na Education she read for university; Hmmmn, omashe o, he’s now driving Uber; Your mates don dey…; You wan resign your job to follow your passion? What yeye passion?;

Peju’s boyfriend bought her iPhone XS Max; My God is not a poor God; Stupid POOR man, foolish POOR woman; Etc.

This is us. All of us. Everything above. Our culture now says wealth ONLY, is health.

BLOW aka ‘If You No Get Money, Hide Your Face’.



What we have in our hands in today’s Nigeria is a culture of BLOW that has successfully indignified dignity.



A culture that sufficiently celebrates greed and dethrones grit.



It must be INSTANT over PROCESSUAL.



The other day, I learnt that a new trend among the crop of Instagram celebs is to stage fake birthday surprises of exotic cars for themselves all in a bid to create that illusion that outshines another.