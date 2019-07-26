The opportunity cost of foolishness in Kogi -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

The two offices of APC and PDP in Abuja has been alive lately with the invasion of gubernatorial aspirants from Kogi state. They all want to contest the November elections. For every form purchased, 21 /23 million naira is deposited in the coffers of these parties. The tragedy of this purchase is that all the aspirants have no roads to their villages, no befitting health center, the schools are in shambles, even potable water is non-existent.

If a man that wants to govern a state cannot provide an enterprising venture in his immediate family, village or town, how on earth is he going to be meaningful as a governor? We must halt the journies of opportunists who are only creative or useful only when they have access to the government ‘s money.

21 million naira can provide 21 boreholes in 21 villages. So imagine all the aspirants using their N21 million to provide 21 boreholes in their villages! That’s how to develop a state away from the trappings of government. A people that can throw away 21 million naira into party coffers is rich enough to change the fortune of his immediate family. A cursory peep into the lives of these people shows abysmal grotesque of poverty around them. They appear to be the only well to do in their families. If that’s the case, why not empower your immediate community so that you won’t be the only rich donkey in your community carrying all the burdens?

There is no greater impact than impacting the lives around you with the little you have. Young entrepreneur Abubakar Usman the son of Alhaji Usman Yahaya exemplified the kind of impact in reference. Singlehandedly, he built a hospital in Ankpa where the rural poor can access medical care almost for free. These are the kind of people that should aspire to positions, not those who want to make an impact only when in government.

I said these words and without apologies…frankly musing