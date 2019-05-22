The Outrageous Billing Of Ikeja Electric -By Opeyemi O.

I am an occupant of a two-bedroom flat with meter number 05-5126163701 (now 0100700178) in the Ilupeju area of Lagos. The essence of this public complaint to the IKEDC authorities using this medium is to seek public intervention and expose the injustice of Ikeja Electric over the exorbitant electricity bills on my flat for the past four years.

Having laid several complaints over the years at the IE office in Ilupeju for intervention, it is disheartening that none of the officials was able to provide any solution claiming they are just implementing the management’s decision.

Previous letters (duly acknowledged by IE) for intervention included January 18, 2017 entitled, Exorbitant billing of supply of electricity and a plea for help; email correspondence dated October 21, 2017; letter dated January 29,2018 with Ikeja PHCN Inventory Assessment form; letter dated January 29, 2018, Notification of Non-usage of electricity, were not acted upon.





Over the period of four years, 2015-2019, I have been paying outrageous estimated charges every month (evidence of payment can be verified via the transaction details on my account) due to lack of meter. The bills range from N20,000 to N25, 000 upwards. I received the sum of N45, 665.55 (Forty Five Thousand Naira, Six Hundred and Sixty Five Naira, Fifty Five Kobo) as power bill for the month of April, 2019, despite the nationwide power outage in the month of April. All these huge PHCN charges for a residential two-bedroom flat without any industrial appliance. As a result of these exorbitant bills, I now have accumulated huge sums on my meter account.

In order to put an end to this, on December 20, 2018, I paid the sum of N100, 000 (Hundred Thousand Naira) for a prepaid meter to be issued after 60 working days. Up till date, I have yet to receive any feedback from IE rather, I keep receiving estimated bills.

Accordingly, I hereby bring the IE Ilupeju injustice to the attention of its management, the Nigerian Electricity Regulator Commission as well as the entire public as the recurrent exorbitant charges have become and remain a huge pill to swallow for me. I will exercise all legal options as may be available under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if nothing is done as expected after this open letter. Enough is enough.

Opeyemi O.,

25 Ayodele Ojo Close, Off Association Avenue,

Ilupeju, Lagos State,

[email protected]