The Poor President In A Rich Nation -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

He is worth 30 million, 270 cows, 25 sheep, five horses, birds and economic trees, five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano, and Abuja. And the Daura houses were made of “mud.”

In a land where a musician has ’30 billion in his account’😃, its president is N30 million worth! Who is this man and why is he always redefining life as a piece of worthless sojourn where regardless of your accumulation, you are going to leave it empty and void?

If the life of this man doesn’t awe you, inspire you and make you contented with whatever comes your way, then you have a problem grappling with the awesomeness of life.





This is the time for investigative journalists to go deeper in search of the worth of this man beyond what he has submitted in his assets declaration. The mystery and otherwise of this man must be unravelled, we must know the DNA of his existence why greed, insatiable needs and materialism does not define his creed.

The man Muhammadu Buhari is a case in the study of human mystery…

Mysteriously musing