The Power Of “Will” -By Olowo Saheed

Will has been defined in many ways, however the definition that I’m most intrigued by is this notion:

The faculty of conscious and especially of deliberate action; the power of control the mind has over its own actions: the freedom of the will.

The power of choosing one’s own actions: to have a strong or a weak will.

The act or process of using or asserting one’s choice; volition: My hands are obedient to my will.

“The will is not just ‘a’ power, but all power that exist,it is that our innate ability, which we call willpower, is actually a divine power; a power that increases when we recognize its potential and that proves itself to be the biggest miracle of life.

Will is a muscle that we need to nurture and develop. Here are three ways to become more aware of your own will and how to make it strong and well defined.

*Self-Confidence*

A direct correlation with will is the belief that what you think or do matters. Self-confidence is primarily developed from two areas in life. The first is by experiencing love. If you feel loved and accepted, you naturally see yourself as whole and healthy and exude confidence about life.

The other way to build self-confidence is through success.

What have you experienced success in that has propelled you into greater endeavors?

When you feel confident, it’s easy to try new things and exert your will.

*Desire*

Will is easily associated with desire. Think about it like this — desire is the fuel that propels will.

Because, let’s face it, if you want something, it’s much easier to put in the effort and the work.

*Perseverance*

It’s easy to think about will as being directly connected to perseverance, that dogged trait of not giving up. Of getting up even when you don’t want to, of showing up even when you’re afraid.

Alfred Rosenberg said *”A determined will, grounded on a clear order of rank of values, coupled with organic strength of outlook, will also one day – despite all hindrances – enforce its realisation in all domains”*

Being aware of the roles and power *will* has in our lives, can propel us to success in our set goals.

