THE REASONABLENESS IN ‘COMPELLING’ CITIZENS NOT TO VOTE IN ANAMBRA ELECTION -By Rees Chikwendu

My interest is to explore the reasonableness in ‘compelling’ Anambra citizens not to participate in the forthcoming election in the state. To compel here is used in a broader sense to include using all forms of barriers or incentives including propaganda, laws, coercion, misinformation, etc. to dissuade citizens not to participate in an election. Narrowly, the term reasonableness is employed to denote rationality (in maximizing benefits), sensibleness, the acceptability, efficiency, and ethical (or moral) values in compelling individuals not to vote in elections. Does it do any good not to vote?

Elections are usually a component of democracies and are often called free elections. Therefore, it is proper to assume that it also circumscribes to the freedom to abstain from voting or participate in it. That is to say, the decision to participate or not participate in free elections should be voluntary. It was the idea in the mind of Professor Rydon (1997, p.177) when he said this: “Genuine democracy requires that citizens be free to vote or not vote.” What happens when a state makes voting compulsory? Citizens who wish to voluntarily abstain from elections would perceive it as infractions on their liberty and democratic freedom of choice. Such action would lack democratic legitimacy. This could happen when states see voting to be in the interests of the citizens or when they think it’s a duty the citizens owe to the state. No matter the motive, demanding such civic duty does not lead to democratic satisfaction and lacks sufficient legitimacy.

In a democracy, the voluntary will of the majority is a central element, therefore, compulsion, which can also be obtained by manipulation, propaganda, misinformation, striking fears, etc., makes the system less democratic. It violates the liberal-democratic principles of choice. Proponents of no elections in Anambra state (and Biafraland) argue that Nigerian elections have never been in the interests of the citizens, therefore, it becomes necessary to abstain from it. Of course abstaining from elections is part of the ways citizens can withdraw their support for a regime. It demonstrates the lack of satisfaction and political trust with a democracy. However, just as the state cannot be justified in compelling citizens to vote, no one else can be justified in compelling citizens to abstain from elections.

An implicit claim that what you perceive as their benefits outweigh their personal freedom. Who the heck are you to make this claim? It betrays democratic rationality of the individual to weigh the political benefits and moral implications to participate in elections or abstain from elections. The priority that can be placed on the right to decide whether to vote or not vote is the individuals’. And using fear and misinformation to extract this objective does not ensure democratic equality and liberal principles. No amount of what is perceived as the greater good can justify the ‘right’ to participate or not participate in elections. That right belongs to the individual.

What is the rationality of no elections in Anambra state?

So far no one has been able to explain the greater good of this approach of civic disobedience. Yes, it does illuminates what is wrong with Nigerian elections. What then? If the call for no election in Anambra state offers no real or material utility, it is, therefore, irrational and a misnomer. Think of it this way. It can actually be interpreted as political apathy, which can further strengthen inaction on the part of the government. Like Muhammadu Buhari’s 97% and 5% dichotomy, politicians tend to favor their customers more. This means compelling citizens not to vote disenfranchises them from the supposed benefits from politicians the same way compelling citizens to vote breaches their liberal and moral right to abstain. My point here is this: If politicians can favor those who vote for them, it is appropriate to allow the people to decide to accept or reject the expected favor. Studies and rational choices have shown that the best way to bring retribution to incumbent governments is to vote them out. That is what is called democratic responsiveness. In addition, those who vote and those who do not vote in elections represent different and competing blocs of interests. It would not be rational to coerce, manipulate or compel a heterogeneous audience not to vote.

Logically speaking, if we spin it, abstention is an expression that connotes tacit consent to the existing order. It is a matter of interpretation. If you think the international community and election observers would register your abstention as lack of support, don’t forget that it can also be interpreted as an eloquent contentment of the regime. Does it make any sense? So there is an ambiguity in the call for no election in Biafraland. On the day of the election, after the votes are counted, the low turnout of voters can be interpreted as: I’m perfectly satisfied with the way things are. If the strategy is not more than no elections in Anambra and Biafraland, then there is no strategic intelligence in it. Does it make sense now? There should be more to the call for no elections in Biafraland. Besides, all Igbos or Biafrans are not in the same Nigerian predicament and would not have the same ideas on what abstention means. In fact, there are many Igbos benefiting from the present corrupt system of Nigeria. If the message is for people to stay at home and preserve their resources in going out to vote, knowing that the system is not in their interests, then it could be considered rational. But will all the people be making the same calculation? This is why compulsion is not reasonable.

In conclusion, if it is not legitimate for the state to impose the obligation to vote on its citizens, it is equally morally and ethically wrong for anyone to compel any citizen not to vote.

