The Return Of Oranmiyan: Ajimobi Okunrin Ogun -By Martins Olamiji Sijuwade

According to Wikipedia, ”Oranmiyan was two-tone complexion: half his body was light-skinned while the other half was ebony-black. Due to this, he was given the name Oranmiyan (or Oran ni Omo mi yan, which means a child has chosen to be controversial).” (Last assessed on 5th November, 2019 by 10:26 PM). Oranmiyan was the founder of old Oyo Empire that spanned from Oyo-Ile to as far as the present day Benin Republic (then called Dahomey). It is to the credit of Oranmiyan that the Old Oyo Empire became a sub-Saharan superpower. However, mighty as the praise songs of Oranmiyan were highly sung, he remained a controversial figure all through his peregrination on the earth giving birth to Eweka 1, Ajuwon Ajaka and Sango Arabambi the father of Jakuta. What made Oranmiyan more controversial was his links with the Benin history and his involvement in the politics of Benin at a time. In the eye of history, Oranmiyan was the builder of the old Oyo Empire.

It was no surprise that when baby Abiola Ajimobi was born on December 16 1949, he chose the path of controversial destiny in the order of the great Oranmiyan.

To Wikipedia, “the heart of Oyo was its capital at Oyo-Ile (also known as Oyo Katunga or Old Oyo or Oyo-Oro). Oyo had grown into a formidable inland power by the end of the 14th century. For over a century, the Yoruba state had expanded at the expense of its neighbours. During the reign of Onigbogi, Oyo suffered military defeats at the hands of the Nupe led by Tsoede Edegi. Sometimes around 1535, the Nupe occupied Oyo and forced its ruling dynasty to take refuge in the kingdom of Borgu. The Nupe sacked the capital, destroying Oyo as a regional power until the early 17th century”. Thus the Oyo built by Oranmiyan was totally razed to the ground and its glory faded into oblivion.

At the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Iperu-Remo, Chief Jeremiah Oyeniyi Obafemi Awolowo SAN GCFR made the following remarks: “politicians are made and not born. Anyone who does not have the stomach for the railings of the masses but prides in their occasional hosannas is not fit to live a public life”. This underscores the fact that anybody upon whom the public trust is bestowed carries lots of responsibilities on his shoulders. In the words of Dele Momodu, “the challenge of dedicated and visionary leadership in Nigeria has become an intractable morass, a hoodoo or jinx that is not about to evaporate anytime soon. The search for performance has therefore been frustrating. At all levels the problem seems to be worsening”. Underscoring this fact is the argument that at all levels and in all spheres, the roles expected of people occupying public offices are enormous. Often time, the Nigerian context always show that public trust are always stabbed in the back and often left unmet. The above expositions best explain the state of Oyo until 2011 thus leaving a very wide chasm in governance and how best democratic dividends can be yielded.

Abiola Ajimobi was born on 16th December, 1949 to the Ajimobi of Ibadan at Oja-Oba, Ibadan. His grandfather was Sobalpju of Ibadanland. His father was also an Honourable member of the House of Assembly in the Old Western Region. His uncle Hon. N. A. Ajimobi was Minister of Works and Transport in the defunct Western Region. So it is not surprising that Abiola Ajimobi met politics as a family legacy. For the Ajimobi family, politics runs in the family blood.

In 2003, Abiola Ajimobi became a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Senator Ajimobi was a principal officer in the Senate, serving as the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate. In 2007, Senator Abiola Ajimobi contested the gubernatorial election under the umbrella of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) but lost. By sheer providence Senator Ajimobi, in his never-say-die spirit contested again this time under the flagship of Action Congress of Nigeria and won. A man of destiny, Governor Abiola Ajimobi contested for a second term in an election that took place on April 11, 2015. Ajimobi made history: he contested against two of his predecessors in office, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala. And Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja and won being the first person to so do. Ajimobi worked his way to the hearts of the people when he embarked upon massive and major rehabilitation and rebuilding of major roads within Ibadan and indeed within the entire Oyo State. Ajimobi gave Oyo a new name and woke the West-African largest city from its long slumber since the days of Oranmiyan.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo SAN had defined leadership in a letter written as far back as 28th March 1966 to Gen. J.T.U. Aguiyi Ironsi in a tone of sagacity. Said the Ikenne philosopher: “without any spirit of immodesty, I felt and still feel that a truly public-spirited person should accept public office, not for what he can get for himself, such as the profit and glamour of office, but for the opportunity which it offers him of serving his people to his ability by promoting their welfare and happiness”. That is what I refer to as the crux of leadership accountability.

Senator Abiola Ajimobi of the nibbled wit, he has successfully retold the political narrative in Oyo leaving behind very big shoes that may not be worn by others till eternity. The political modus operandi of Senator Abiola Ajimobi resonates with the political ideology of political justice propounded by yours truly. What then is political justice in line with the thoughts of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi? In one of my articles I defined political justice in the following words: “for the umpteenth time I ask myself what is leadership? Legally speaking, leadership is the doing of political justice. What then is political justice in relation to leadership? It preponderates over all vagaries of phantasmagorical placebo to state without any cacophony that the fundamental focus and obligations as leaders is to lead in accordance with the aggregate conscience of the society and the Constitution. Without donning the garb of preposterousness, it entails taking adequate measures to prevent all threats and any form of breaches of political peace and to sponsor public-oriented programmes and also respecting the social contract signed unconventionally with the populace. For no sane leader goes to sleep when his fiefdom is on fire ”.

Like Oranmiyan, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a builder. Senator Abiola Ajimobi stands tall in the face of history today as the builder of the new Oyo. The old Oyo built by Oranmiyan went down into the state of oblivion. Ajimobi is a golden man who has nowhere to hide. His aura is magnetic, his personality is charming and his traits are worth emulating. Senator Abiola Ajimobi singularly transformed Africa’s second largest city into a proper city with flyover bridges cited at strategic places all around the town. Even political adversaries are agreed that during the administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo state was so peaceful and security was top notch to deal with urchins, violence and thuggery. Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s political style and leadership was result-oriented. He romanced the academia in revamping the face of education in Oyo State. No doubt, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is the father of the modern Oyo state. This fact, it is respectfully submitted, is beyond any form of controversy and guess work.

Like Oranmiyan, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is the only Oyo man alive to use two terms in office. The late Bola Ige was not given the privilege in the 1983 gubernatorial election in the old Oyo state thus paving the way for Chief Omololu Olunloyo. Oranmiyan was an Ife prince, allegedly reported to also be an Oba of Benin and also the first Alaafin of Oyo. Oranmiyan was the only son of Oduduwa to rule in two different kingdom and Senator Abiola Ajimobi is the only Oyo man alive to also become the state Governor for two consecutive terms. Senator Abiola Ajimobi was transparent as a leader and as a public officer. He was open minded and very conscious of the social contract doctrine. Senator Abiola Ajimobi administered Oyo in the pattern of Oranmiyan. He was conscious of the fact that it is only performance that outlives a public officer and by implication, it is to Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s credit that Oyo state became an investors’ net and also the home of businessmen of repute.

Like Oranmiyan, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is a statesman of repute whose glory transcends places outside Oyo State. Oranmiyan was sent to Benin by his father to take charge and prove his mettle as a distinguished leader and ruler. The fame of Oranmiyan transcends Ile-Ife: till today the Oranmiyan ruling house is still in Benin. What is more: Senator Abiola Ajimobi, given his astuteness had in one interview made the following powerful remarks: “what inspires me most is the drive for success. I have always planned, worked and remain tenacious in whatever I am doing. I want to be remembered as the father of modern Oyo state: somebody who restored the legacies of Obafemi Awolowo”. And so he did.

Like Oranmiyan who was a warrior and a great hunter, Senator Abiola Ajimobi brought those traits to bear on governance. Oyo state was a garrison for criminals, hoodlums, political urchins and unending violence. Penultimate administrations struggled tooth and nail to nip this insecurity problem in the bud but to no avail. However, Ajimobi threw his magic wand by becoming the David to the goliath of insecurity in Oyo state. In achieving this, Senator Abiola Ajimobi formulated and implemented many security-centred policies Joint Task Force (Operation Burst), Oyo State Security Trust Fund (OYSSTF), Swift Response Squad (SRS), the Safe City Project among numerous others. Most of these policies are still in place till date. Senator Biola Ajimobi is the brain behind all these as he was the one who brought them to limelight. So if you are able to enjoy sound sleep in your house, you have Ajimobi to thank. If no hoodlum attacks your companies and establishments, you have to thank Ajimobi.

May 29, 2011 was the beginning of the greatness we are celebrating in Oyo today. From the get go, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s visions were very clear cut, his commitment to the transformation of Oyo was atop his agenda and armed with the singular purpose of mind, alacrity and action he embraced the responsibilities of office, followed his conscience and faced with fervour the Agodi work of running Oyo state and taking it to the Canaan. Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s confident and dynamic leadership changed the face of Oyo state forever. During his stay in office, Ajimobi turned Oyo state to a huge construction site, embarked on serious projects that had direct impacts: projects that solved every day’s problem. Ajimobi made sure that during his eight years in power, he took development to every nook and cranny of the state as a deliberate strategy to keep people busy, with special emphasis on those in the rural areas.

Oranmiyan is back. The first Odole Oduduwa has returned. Only that he reincarnated and came in the form of Distinguished Senator Abiola Ajimobi the man for all seasons.

Happy 70th birthday His Excellency Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Ee tubo te Ile yii pe Sir.

Martins Olamiji Sijuwade LP

Senior Partner

MarVic Alpha LP Nigeria.