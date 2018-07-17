The Return Of Sowore -By Peter Ogunsona

The tranquillity of the environment of people hanging onto their hat and looking forward to welcome their visitors back into the country at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was on Monday night charged on the spur of moment.

It was as if the return of Jesus Christ was here, just like the return of the President of the world. Chanting all over the vicinity were the youth. Singing with ecstasy, in jubilation and with an overwhelming feeling of great happiness, they welcomed the most vibrant, young, intelligent and leading presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore.

They caused a scene and a strong message as Nigerians gear up for the 2019 elections.

One of the workers at the airport told a reporter tha Sowore had landed for almost three hours but was being stylishly delayed by one Department of State Services (DSS) official who withdrew his international passport twice — not because of anything fishy but because he had been alerted by his ally how a crowd had gathered around the premises of the airport to welcome the most dependable and unswerving of men.

Sowore returned to Nigeria after a series of town hall meetings with Nigerians in the Diaspora, andhe remains the first presidential aspirant to have done over 30 town hall meetings in Nigeria.

A supporter, Shola Adewuyi, couldn’t hide his feelings for Sowore as he spoke about his brilliance and how he had managed to shine brighter than the other aspirants with his confidence and relentless efforts to make Nigeria great again.

“I haven’t seen any aspirants as active as Sowore; meeting people at the grassroots and engaging them all is not as easy as it seems,” Adewuyi said.

“I have listened to other young aspirants as well, but none can be compared to this vibrant man. It’s like God gave him all the wisdom in this whole world to rescue Nigerians from this shambles we are in.”

One man named Odugwu Emeka, who was among the supporters, said Nigerians can’t wait for a young, vibrant, visionary and credible leader like Sowore to be the next President of the country.

“I am so happy that Nigeria has gotten the final answer to the kind of President we have been agitating for,” Emeka said. “We are sick and tired of old men ruling this country, people who are old enough to be in grave. How can they govern and take control of the country or propel the country to greatness? Sowore is young and we are looking forward to vote massively for him.”

The SaharaReporters Publisher visited so many countries, including Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK. He will be a force to reckon with in the next election.

The Sowore train is moving at the speed of light and the youth are in high spirits to have him contest for the next presidential election.

Comments

comments