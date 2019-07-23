Political Issues
The reward of consistency… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna
Adamu Adamu is another figure with the string of consistency, through the definition of times, he has remained glue to Buhari. So do you sincerely expect Buhari to do away with a man that has endured the struggles of political aspirations with?
You know what? Work hard, improve yourself, join the right network, above all, be nationalistic, you will be considered when national decisions are made. The people you see in government every day are those who have been deliberate and consistent in their convictions.
See Ogbonnaya Onu? He has been with Buhari for over 20 years- together, they laboured, endured and triumphed to victory. Be loyal, be consistent and be a winner.
Rotimi Ameachi defied all the labels to pitch tenth with Buhari at a time it was extremely difficult to do so. Today, he has remained a consistent reference in the table of power.
Fashola has remained another revolving reference in the hallway of power. From the position of a governor where he distinguished himself to being saddled with superpower ministries, it has been a life of relevance for this workaholic man from Lagos.
Typical of Buhari’s silent warfare, he has given a final political blow to Bukola Saraki by nominating his sister Gbemi as Minister. That was a tactical message to Saraki. For keen political observers, the relationship between Bukola and Gbemi have been anything but smooth. They live in fierce acrimony laced with vicious bile for each other.
Lastly, whatever you do, jealously guide your passion, build your network and remain consistent with your convictions. No one takes to confidence those with inconsistent manifestations.
Consistently musing
