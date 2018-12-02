The Rise Of Nigerian Writers And Poets -By Adetayo Omotoyosi Adeolu

The plethora of writers and poets in Nigeria is growing on a large scale. This revelation is good not just for the aforementioned, but also for the country in general.

Recently there was a call from a literary group in Ghana for submission of poems with the theme “Bodies and Scars.” I was one of those poets who submitted their works, although the final shortlist is not out yet. But in the mail I received I was made to know that the highest entries came from Nigerians as against Ghanaians or any other African countries.

If this does not pass a message to you then What will?

There are hundreds, if not thousands of budding Nigerian writers who are daily seeking for platforms to share their creative works for the world to see.

But it is sad to know that these writers have either been tagged as Facebook or internet writers who have no real bearing and has nothing to show other than the likes and comments they get on Facebook. But as a writer, if what you are looking for is quick fame, money and accolades, you can as well change your profession. Maybe writing is not for you.

First of all, writing is a passion that requires a lot of sacrifices. Any time a writer writes, his creativity comes alive.

But credit must be given to all the budding Nigerian writers and poets who are working tirelessly to produce reasonable, valuable and impactful contents for the world to consume.

There will be a lot of discouragement, especially in a country like ours that does not celebrate writers and poets, but you must keep moving, keep reading, keep writing and keep promoting your works.

