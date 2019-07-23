The Road To Baga, Northeast Nigeria -By Iyke Obi Durumba

For the umpteenth time, I cursed my inability to speak Hausa.

In Maiduguri, a fortnight ago, I left the hotel one evening and decided to explore, to enter the belly of the town. I always do that for every town I’m visiting for the first time. I mostly stay in the upscale areas (yeah!) but as I want a fuller view of the town, I go deep under, to the ghettos. In Maiduguri, I went to the area known as Post Office and felt the atmosphere. A large roundabout junction, it is a sort of general convergence area for public transport to and fro all over the city. Post Office is the heart of Maiduguri, much like Oshodi in Lagos, Ama JK in Owerri, Park in Aba, Challenge in Ibadan, Waterlines or Garrison in Port Harcourt or Post Office in Ilorin. I just traipsed around listening for languages, taking in flashes of attitude (e.g. agbero na agbero anywhere in this country) and generally listening to the city’s rhythm. I watched the folk driving in good cars and watched those in kekes, I watched those trekking and I listened to the heartbeat of Maiduguri. I watched the traders on the roadside and saw the stream of human traffic hither and thither.

Not done, I asked the keke to take me to Baga Road. I had got the names of the areas from friends who knew the town, though my good friend, Alhaji, warned me not to go there especially at that time of the night. A native of Borno, he wasn’t resident here but was familiar with his town. On phone, he said “Iyke, where you say you dey? Abeg, turn back now-now”. I grinned to myself and said, “Ok, Alhaji”, and went on. I was already on Baga Road anyway, far from my hotel, in a totally strange town that had a certain notoriety for insecurity. So, on I went.

After several turns that took us past the gate of the Shehu’s Palace and the El-Kanemi Stadium, we arrived at where the signboards announced as Baga Road. It is a long stretch of good road, busy with several trailers and lorries loaded with goods and farm produce parked on the side. There were lots of people everywhere and the scene somehow reminded me of pictures of some Northern towns in Social Studies textbooks of the ‘80s.

Moving on, it appeared to be the slum area of the town so I decided to go deeper off the road to where the ghettos really are. So I descended into the nether regions of the city.

What I saw in the twilight of that evening is better seen than described, much like William Hogarth’s famous painting, ‘Gin Lane’. Very narrow, dingy streets covered with “potopoto” (it rained the previous evening), the area practically contains millions of human beings! I have never seen so many human beings in one place in my whole life! People were swarming everywhere in all the side streets, adults and children alike and the “keke” was forced to a crawl. All those side streets and alleys were packed with human beings.

It was around 8pm and they were all out on the streets, normal everyday folk, pimps and prostitutes, perverts and drug dealers, mai shayi and suya sellers…and ah, the joints! Tens, maybe hundreds of wacky, tacky drinking joints, rundown ramshackle structures better described as shacks or ‘bachas’, lining both sides of the maze of some streets off Baga Road. This was the bottom of the pot of Maiduguri, the place where the hoi-polloi live (did I say ‘live’? No, this is where they ‘exist’).

And the children! Oh, the children! Since I was born, I’ve never seen so many unattended children like I saw in Maiduguri generally, not just off Baga Road. So many of them, some as young as three years old, very dirty…as in very, very dirty, unkempt and wild, roaming the streets, exposed to harsh elements and harsher human predators, many with green bowls (why mostly green? Is that a mockery of the dominant colour of our national flag?), many without bowls, all apparently homeless and hopeless.

When I contemplate the matter of these children and what the future portends for the society, I am shook.

Anyway, when the keke left the main well-lit Baga Road and turned into the “potopoto” side streets, I was kinda apprehensive because the young keke driver spoke no English and I spoke no Hausa (hehehe! funny situation, hey?) but I relied on the language of cash which I had an ample quantity in my pocket “in case of incasity”, as the popular lingo goes. Every Nigerian understands the naira language and I’ve kicked around enough to know how to speak it with sense. My apprehension increased when he made several turns deeper into the ghetto and because I saw no signboards anywhere, I lost my bearing entirely. If I had issues now, how would I explain my way out, I wondered. Why on earth do I not know how to speak Hausa? However, the sight of a few unarmed soldiers and one or two policemen (probably going home after the day’s work) encouraged me to explore, so deeper I went.

Anyway, at a point, I stopped and sat down at a kiosk and l asked for Fanta. As I sipped my drink, I took in the atmosphere. This is another face of Maiduguri, very different from the ‘tush’ hotel I was lodged. This is the Ajegunle of Maiduguri, the place where you can get anything you want, I guess. I know many of such places in Lagos. Dangerous for genteel folk but fun for some of us adventurers who want to see everything in every city. We na old hand for street… lol

However, beyond my sight-seeing, I didn’t do much. (You were waiting for one hot salacious gist, abi? Sorry o) The language barrier was too much to overcome even though I saw very many people who were obviously not Northerners. For the umpteenth time, I cursed my inability to speak Hausa. No matter the society, high or low, I like to blend into anywhere and could have found out much for my personal knowledge bank if only I could communicate. I perceived many of those who were displaced by the insurgency and who didn’t want to stay in the camps, came here. That should account for the high population density in this area of “off Baga Road”, an area whose streets I cannot even name right now.

Anyway, after my drink, I looked around and did not find the keke rider whom I gave N1,000 as commitment to keep him there. He had absconded! Anyway, in spite of my understanding the language of money, I didn’t expect better. Everywhere in this country, the average level of dishonesty in certain trades is higher than in others.

Anyway, I managed to get another keke and went back to civilisation. The journey back to the hotel was a long one. I didn’t know there was a 10.30pm curfew in Maiduguri but I got in safely.

Every city has its own slum and it is in such places that you can put your finger on its pulse and feel its heartbeat and tell yourself that you know that city. I have been in such places in countless cities in this country. I know the civilised, nice and “tush” areas and I know the deep and rugged areas. My personal knowledge bank contains scenes, pictures and impressions of what we have in common as Nigerians and there also, I also know our differences.

My personal knowledge bank is rich in content of the physical locations of this country just as I understand the human geography.

My personal knowledge bank…I’m the MD/CEO and God is the Chairman and Chief Depositor. He lets me experience things at His will and at His pleasure. I make withdrawals from that bank as I go on in life, withdrawals that sometimes beneficially change the course of my life.

My personal knowledge bank… heavily capitalised , believe me.

Durumba is a humanitarian worker based in Abuja