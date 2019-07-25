Democracy & Governance
The Rule of Law vis-a-vis Executive Rascality Under the Current Dispensation -By Francis Ojima Akoji Esq.
Locke makes it clear that Tyranny occurs when the ruler makes not the Law, but his will, the rule and his commands and actions are not directed towards the good of those who are under his watch but the satisfaction of his own ambition, revenge or any other irregular Passion.
John Locke could be likened to a prophet when in his social contract theory, he expressed civil disobedience as a consequence of failure in running the affairs of the state. It is incumbent on citizens to protest against any violation of their rights or failure of duty in various ways but such must be within the limits of the law.
The quiet capital city of Abuja has witnessed chaos and violence in recent days as a result of the perceived call for
Locke makes it clear that Tyranny occurs when the ruler makes not the Law, but his will, the rule
The Constitution from its preamble is an act of the people, and it vests powers on all organs of government and provides limitations to same. It grants rights to citizens and also limits same, hence whenever any arm of government acts ultra vires, it loses its power and same returns to the original source- the people, who have also a right to resist wrong decisions of government in a civil manner.
Yours sincerely recall with dismay the reason for the continuous incarceration of Sambo Dasuki and the leader of the IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: a certain avenger feels that their alleged
Same fate is alleged to have greeted the founder and leader of the Shiite movement in Nigeria Yaqoub Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in incarceration with the Department of State Services (DSS) in seclusion since December 2015 despite the order by the court that he should be released to the police, where I think he will have access to his people. By this action, the executive usurped the power of the judiciary to interpret the law. Where then is our democracy, or is the president carrying out the will of the people which will does not comply with the law?
Bail is a Constitutional right granted to a defendant in a criminal Charge or
The fons et origo of all our laws, the Grundnorm – the Constitution, remains the Magna Carta defining all rights and responsibilities, and the same clearly provides various rights for a defendant in a criminal trial. The same Constitution vests judicial powers on the court in Section 6. Whence does any other institution or person derive his authority to interpret the law in his own way?
It is common knowledge that you cannot disobey the order of a court and still come back to
The Nigerian Constitution is Supreme over all persons and authorities, including the President, (Cf. Section 1 CFRN). At this point of our national life, Mr. President must as a matter of urgency, clear all the mess and crisis this is instigating rather than been adamant or self-centered with
We call on the members of Shiites to push for their interest in a peaceful manner and not create further chaos or try to break into cordoned
May God grant eternal rest to the departed souls and console those they left behind. God bless Nigeria. Good People, Great Nation.
Join Conversation
Racism: Long history of black African-American being told to ‘go back’ -By Kamilah A. Pickett & Suad Abdul Khabeer opinionnigeria.com/r… pic.twitter.com/mhCR…
Trending Articles
The Rule of Law vis-a-vis Executive Rascality Under the Current Dispensation -By Francis Ojima Akoji Esq.
Locke makes it clear that Tyranny occurs when the ruler makes not the Law, but his will, the rule and...
Racism: Long history of black African-American being told to ‘go back’ -By Kamilah A. Pickett & Suad Abdul Khabeer
These rhetorical attacks are just the prologue or proxy for tangible attacks on the life and liberties of all those...
Sectarianism And The Growing Threat In Malaysia -By Julia Roknifard
No matter how much Malaysia's new government tries to stay out of sectarian squabbles in the Middle East and to...
Israel: Rewriting history to tap into the hearts of Africans -By Ramzy Baroud
I was pleasantly surprised at the end of my visit, as I discovered that Israel's "success story" in Kenya and...
Britain’s New Prime Minister, And Africa -By Emmanuel Onwubiko
Boris Johnson needs to be convinced to step up military assistance to Nigeria and other West African countries waging war...