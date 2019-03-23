The Sacrificial Mindset Of Ndigbo -By J. Ezike

On February 13, 2019, the World’s Fourth Deadliest Terrorist Group – Fulani Herdsmen, had attacked some pockets of Enugu State. As some reporters put it on media, the belligerent serial jihadists went on a killing spree, combing through villages and suburbs in the local Igbo communities. The butchering of the infidels started prior to the Great Rigging that was initially scheduled on February 16 but soon struck a postponement that unleashed the “uniformed savages” in the civilian suburbs of Nigeria and we were revisited with the adultery of the Sokoto Caliphate and Ohaneze Ndigbo that made for a much horrifying elections than the antecedents which our minds had grown familiar with.

In fact, for this year alone, the violent invasion was the fifth in a series of clandestine, Northern-scripted jihad on Biafran soil which sought to enthrone the feudalistic vocation of the Miyetti Allah Confraternity. In line with the ancient Danfodio’s agenda, communities within Amofia Affa were pounced upon, shredded into bit-sized pieces without any ounce of goodness, of morality. And we learned of the abduction of some Igbo victims and the alarming ransom demanded by the Fulani Herdsmen as the only condition for the release of the captured ones whose heads wore the bounty of death. And we, Ndigbo, watched with the static, reactionary gait of wind-swept effigies whilst our people, our lands, our homes were devastated by the Sokoto supremacists. We did nothing when the bullets of the feudal lords came drilling through the flesh of our children, mothers and fathers. We poised as the matchetes and cudgels of the Sons of Anarchy were committed to a bloodfest bazaar, on the soil of Biafra.

The persecution of our kind endured and our “sacrificial mindset” reborn in 2019 as part of a national ritual we observe as “One Nigeria”. The strategic lynching and decimation of non-Muslims and Biafrans in general has become a feature of the Christian Nigerian life. And the warnings of subsequent perils has augured even more greater tragedies, more disastrous “red nights” for the Igbos and their tribal neighbors who by the virtue of their citizenship are entrapped under the cursed Nigerian sky.

The pattern of jihad followed the month of March 2019 and settled in the districts of Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State. There, the Fulani “gambari” Herdsmen devoured with enthusiasm, the council secretary by name Nnamdi Ogueche. These killings, though pervasive and entrenched, has transformed into a “resident evil.”

Amidst the eerie ash glow of disaster and the Sword of Miyetti drifting from place to place, practically setting up residence in the “Marked Towns” harboring an expansive communion of non-Muslim zealots within the purview of Biafra, the self-acclaimed leaders of the “Marked Towns” have chosen to attack the villainous treatment on their people with black-hearted passivity.

This Ohaneze Ndigbo’s dilemma and collusion is quite intriguing in a way that repulsively confounds the mind. And we are yet again struck by the irony of the “Innovative” slaving away in the tent of the “Primitive.”

At this stage, there are indications pointing to the reality of an increasing population of traitorous leaders within the Old Eastern region. The dearth of integrity and the rise to infamy is now the upward trend in modern Igbo politics. And this course seems to be the passion that drives (them) to vice.

I read, passingly, of one “Charly Boy” whetted by fortune-lust and greed, went behind the curtains, in the background, to romance with the infernal powers that be, only in return for massive inducements – “a high-scale bribe” that occurred against the backdrop of the gory pieces of human beings – the flesh, blood and bones of Biafran voters.

Now, I dare say without fear and favor that any “Igbo leader” that feels inclined to employ the blood and bones of his own people (to acquire vanity) in exchange for fame, money and power, is a miserable bastard!

If we have no iota of understanding of what “patriotic leadership” means then, we must suffer our ignorance to death by paying close attention to the pattern of leadership in America, in Canada, in Germany, in France, in Japan, in China, in Russia and I dare say – in Britain. Our sense of self-preservation and our patriotic feelings towards the existence and safety of our people should be matched by temerity.

It is unfortunate that Ohaneze’s sense of effective oversight is alert only when Aso Rock beckons with a biscuit bone. They care less about their own people and will wag their tails to the whistle of the Sokoto supremacist – if that will serve as a ritual to summon the boon. Yet, even as the carnage explodes into systemic jihad, the Igbo leaders watch in silence, building pyramids of blood money all the while enabling the “resident evil” as the land bleeds and rots away…