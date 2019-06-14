National Issues
The Sad Tale Of A Nigerian Youth -By Segun Ogunlade
As many are the afflictions of the righteous according to the Good Book, so also are the myriads of challenges facing a Nigerian youth. Different challenges always crept his way at every stage of his life. Everywhere he turned, he had fresh challenges to surmount. Some are self
From the time he was about five or six years old, the Nigerian youth was told about the good things that
When he was old enough to go to high school, he was told unity schools are better than many that are under the authority of the state government. He was persuaded to apply to a unity in part due to the economic status of his parents. When it was time for the entrance examination, he found out he would have to score 65 out of 100 to get admission while others like him with poor elementary education had to score only 20 to get admission to the same school. Yet, if he scored 65 he’s not guaranteed because there are many like him in his environment and quota system might be unfavourable to him. Thus, whilst his mind is being trained to embrace hardworking so that he wouldn’t be a victim of quota system, others like him from the other side of the country are being trained to do little as the quota system would favour them because they are not many that are seeking admission. Young minds like him from the same environment who are trained to embrace excellence and others like them from the other side of the country who are being trained to embrace mediocrity because the state government wouldn’t place premium on education, are being trained for the same future and same job opportunities. Later, he would find that those whose minds are being trained to do little to get more would have better chances at positions of leadership because that get quality education albeit little are respected. He realised his struggle for excellence wouldn’t be against those from the other side but with those around him because majority of them are the same intellectually and otherwise.
When he wanted to apply to the university of his choice, he was told something about catchment area. He was also told about some students that are from education less developed states comprising the same people he had had to struggle with for admission to the unity school. Again, they have reduced cut off marks because of where they are coming from. Even if he scored higher than all of them but didn’t score the required mark for his catchment area, he would not get admission. He had to work hard at getting a very high score so his environment wouldn’t affect his admission chances. Even though he managed to get to the university, he soon realized that the country don’t know what it wants to do with education whether it would be for scientific research and technological innovation or just for people to say the citizens are educated. To his chagrin, the most educated and the most enlightened ones are being ruled and governed by people with undesirable traits going about with questionable credentials. He found out that great minds are not regarded and their exposure didn’t count for anything. Where key decisions that affects the citizenry are made, they are made not by people that are well informed by current economic and social realities but by people who are quick enough to show their tribal and religious affiliations.
To make things worse for him, the federal university he attended was poorly funded. His friends attending state universities are not
More disturbing to him is the way his lecturers often go on strike intermittently. Oftentimes the government would just watch them and go on with its business of not placing
Getting a good job he found out doesn’t require good grades but good connections where it matters. Where he doesn’t
Out of frustration and to meet their economic demands, many in his age group, male and female, resorted to gangsterism, terrorism, bandits, cybercrime, kidnapping, armed robbery, prostitution, betting, etc. His background wouldn’t let him do any of such even with
Since he was young, he was told he was the leader of tomorrow. But as he is a grown up, old enough to tell his right apart from his left, he discovered the lie that’s embedded in the statement. It’s all a charade. He has only been
Everywhere the Nigerian youth turned to, he is met by a bevy of leaders who don’t understand his needs in the world that is fast changing and tilting towards scientific advancement and technological education. As nations in other climes are promoting science and technology, the leaders of his own country are promoting politics of ethnicity and sponsoring religious
The Nigerian youth, even though a citizen of the land that is flowing with milk and honey, has his future sabotaged by many things around him. Each time, he ponders on running away from his fatherland to a place where things work, where talent is appreciated and where citizens worth more than a penny. Many like him facing uncertainty in their fatherland would do anything to get out and be part of another system where they wouldn’t be sandwiched between actions of bad leaders and a future without hope. Even with the education that was called good in his country wasn’t the type he should be getting in this generation because they are not in the way of solving problems. When people are sent to school, the government has no purpose in mind for encouraging them. What should have been done by his government are committed into the hands of God as if there is the only country He created. Even as the Nigerian youth recounts his own ordeal in the country of his fathers, he could only wish everything would change for the better even as the leaders began to realize how retrogressively the country is marching far away from being a place where there is an investment in citizens. The challenges of Nigerian youth are indeed many but this much he is able to put down
May God bless Nigeria.
Segun Ogunlade writes from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan. He could be reached via email at [email protected] or his number +2348085851773.
