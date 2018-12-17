The Soul of Britain And Independency of Biafra -By J. Ezike

When the Biafran referendum calls were publicized and circulated on social media since 2016 and the upset announcing the culmination of Nigeria, responses from No 10 Downing Street was characterized by a certain trepidation reminiscent of the internal politics that paved a landing course for the historical genocidal blood-fest of 1967-1970. It was at that point that the peculiar question of Global Conscience arose and the value of Black Lives became an imitation of collective swine reflective of contemptible virtues.

The supposedly internal politics played by principal actors of No 10, in 1967, coalesced into an international politics of criminal proportion which saw the networking of “countries with benefits” liaising under one common platform known today as “United Nations” that sought to delimit the value of Black Existence and assumed a constructively-destructive stance on the subject of decolonizing the Black continent and maintaining the pseudo-independence of each fragment that was instituted by the machinery of colonial governments. And the ideology that all lives mattered and the rights of all humanity inclusive, was a fallacy when viewed from all permutations, from all angles of critical understanding.

It was also through this ideology that the Soul of Britain was x-rayed for an elaborate scrutiny during its assertive demonstration of hypocrisy which hid behind the democratic vision of BREXIT. It was, in my subjective submission, a vision founded on the truth that, the voice of the people is the heartbeat of the nation. And when that voice is muzzled into silence the nation stands the risk of a meteoric rollercoaster cruise into anarchy. This cause and effect, I believe, was well understood by No 10 and the avoidance of the possible upheaval that could manifest itself, underlined the basis of its self-determination venture out of the European Union through the most civil and reasonable instrument for “Territorial Divorce” and the balkanization of the organized amalgamation of independent regional bodies.

With such conscious act of reasoning and the demonstration of it in political sense, the sense in which referendum should function not as an OPTION but as a FINALITY in weighing the peoples’ differences on paramount subjects that affected their existence. Hence, one was prompted to exude curiosity over the orgy of public mordancy by No 10 towards the regional call for Biafran referendum – an ideology that was reflective of BREXIT.

But anyone familiar with the Nigeria-Biafra war and its historical creation would easily interpret the rationale behind the hypocrisy that animated the Soul of Britain.

To reconcile the view that Nigeria was a creation of a celestial force allegorized the death-inducing mantra “One Nigeria” sold by the Caliphate-North and “gospeled” by No 10. And this adultery of the Caliphate-North with No 10 became the union between Jihad and Greed – the true allegory of Nigeria’s profoundly depraved indifference to human lives and their sufferings. The reconciliation was a radical strategy to perpetuate the prolonged condescension of Southern Nigeria and the heisting of its Common-Wealth.

It was for the sake of reconciliation that over 3.5 million Biafrans were slaughtered in the three-year genocidal war engineered by No 10 to enliven the Soul of Britain.

It was also for the sake of reconciliation that hundreds of thousands of Igbos and Non-Muslims were carved up in bit-sized pieces in the xenophobic, serial slaughtering of infidels anchored by societal products of the Caliphate-North and the Jihad codified as “Maitatsine and Yatatsine” riots, of which this writer was one of the surviving victims of the last bloody episode staged somewhere in Kano State, in 1991.

It was also for the sake of reconciliation that BokoHaram the archetype of the classic Maitatsine nightmare was unleashed on the humanity of Nigeria culling over hundreds of thousands and displacing millions, rendering them useless to themselves and a monumental liability to the society.

It was also for the sake of reconciliation that thousands of BokoHaram terrorists were granted amnesty and re-engineered into Fulani Herdsmen, renowned today as the fourth deadliest terrorist franchise in the world and over the past three years warred into alien territories within the Middle-Belt and the South-East, unleashing unspeakable things on innocent civilians, commandeering their battalions of Uranian cattle into designated territories marked for religious and cultural extinction.

It was also for the sake of reconciliation that thousands of activists earned the fatal price for their focused dissenting, of which two Warriors of Humanity; Ken Saro-Wiwa and Fela Kuti were perhaps the most famous victims of such perverted ideology that sought to keep the Blood Oil streaming in the vein of the Caliphate-North and most of all, gratifying the Soul of Britain.

Since the “Biafran referendum narrative” permeated the contemporary issues and dominated Nigerian politics, reconciliation within the context of Force, Oppression and Genocide was adopted, in the usual fashion, to douse the engulfing inferno of public rage waging itself behind the vortex of revolution. Before our very own eyes, belligerent occupation within the Igbo province of Biafra took sequential turns in what was serially codified as the Python Dance and Crocodile Smile, in a violent attempt to forcefully “reconcile” the aggrieved populace and “resurrect” their dead-past patriotic warmth and affection for the jungle of atrocious possibilities.

Today is such a time when National Disputes are settled by BALLOTS and not BULLETS. And referendum has proven to be a project of democratic value which can only be exercised in civilized societies. But most importantly, it has assumed the absolute position as the finality to reconciliation.

Both No 10 and the Caliphate-North will be living in the realm of fantasy to think that the exertion of federal oppression and cohesive force is the finality to reconciliation. Such political response will only poison the sensibilities of the victims and ultimately become the REVENGE of the radicals upon the world. This is a prophetic statement!

This phenomenon is simply a provoked response to the strategic incapacitation of a peoples’ full potential. And the premise is reflective of No 10’s political intent on being independent of the European Union. And the urgency to prevail national interests is applied in the rationale, if need be, cursing others to hell would earn them the ladder to heaven.

In their political reasoning: “As long as we gain the LIGHT all others can languish in DARKNESS.” From such conviction, it becomes intelligible to reckon a Soul of Britain bankrupt of HUMANITARIAN ideals and full of hypocrisy.

While the first BREXIT referendum is exercised but yet to be fully absorbed, the immediacy for a sequel is coming to the fore. Amidst public dissatisfaction and differences in ideologies within the British divide, one thing they all agree upon as the common consensus is the indispensability of referendum as the finality to reconciliation – if need be they go down that path for the umpteenth time.

And the day Nigerians understand the BREXIT in all its symbolic connotations, in all its aversion to the conscious, phrasal repetition for outright independency by Biafrans, in all its detestation to its ideological reflection trading under the campaign “BIAFRAEXIT,” would be the day the Soul of Britain would be probed and stamped out.

