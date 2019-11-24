The Sun Now Bites Us Harder -By Peter Omoniyi Gidado

The scorching sun now bites us harder, harder and more tensed than what we have been used to. From the rural settlement of Isanlu in Iloro-Ekiti, to the urbane city of Awka in Anambra state through the dry land of Bodinga in the seat of the caliphate and to the Oil rich town of Oloibiri in the south-south region of Nigeria. The profundity of the unpalatable atmosphere are been felt by the settlers.The harsh weather condition is getting unbearable . Damn it, it is freaking awful.

The rampaging sun in this piece connotes the hardship many Nigerians are going through. Day by day, people are getting depressed without any comfort at sight as poverty continues to ravage the land abjectly. Workers are been paid peanuts even as the price of goods and services are becoming more exorbitant, the unemployed youths are getting more hopeless, the budding dreams they nurture years back have been sporadically knifed due to the directionless agendas of the leaders. Nigeria, whom we were taught in our infantry years to be filled with milk and honey seems to have been concocted with some harmful chemicals to produce ‘hydro-stagnancy’ or rather, an acidic progression that are toxic to our economic growth and development

Truth is, Nigeria is wasting away and speedily becoming a failed nation. The rate of suicidal mission is alarming as the man-made famine hits harder. Parents are pitifully becoming gatecrashers at events so as to put food on the table for their starving children. Many mothers are visiting sorcerers’ shrines to get ‘yahooPlus’ voodoo for their children as little kids cries on the non-stop wallowing of Garri on a daily basis. The sun even bites harder for civil servants whose monthly payment are denied for several months without no remorse from their Shylock employers

The masses who truly bears the brunt of our leaders reckless running of the country needs not the frequent economic index of international and local researchers to remind us of the poverty that stares us at the face and got the majority of Nigerians drowned, drained, hopeless and wantonly depressed. He, who feels it knows it all says the late music legend, Bob Nesta Marley. Millions of Nigerians who lives in despair and tribulations feels this cruelty meted on us by our visionless leaders

Many of the youths, in a way to escape this enormous sufferings are soiling their hands in dishonourable and disparaging works like Internet crimes, prostitution, kidnapping, human trafficking, drug peddling and all sorts of inhuman activities to make ends meet. Some school of thoughts have opined that the inculcation of youth into such nefarious activities is due to greediness rather than poverty but as youth who relates well with the ‘street’ and who exchange views with the the lows of the town,I have discovered that the vast abundance of penurious tendencies is the main cause rather than greed. Many of these youth will gladly engage in noble works if they have that rare opportunity.

The Nigeria’s nonsensical attributes – Suffering and smiling do no longer appeal to many Nigerians as the murderous sun keeps biting harder. People now wears frowning face comfortably and the truism ‘ An Hungry man is an angry man’ is becoming more evident in our characters as passerby transmit aggressions from one to another. But yet, there are few Nigerians who cherish and love our misfortunes as it grows, they love as the sun keeps oozing venoms on us.It has always been raining prosperity on their magnificent roofs. They live among us but very far from us. The weather is profusely favourable to them and do not give a damn about the biting sun outside -they feast on our misfortunes and make fortunes with it. They are our undistinguished senators, the dishonourable members of the house, the unpresidential presidents. The excel-cu-thieves governors,even to our uncoordinated councillors, the unchristian pastors

This man-made sun needs to stop biting us. But it will never cease to stop if we continue to maintain this status quo of unhelpful silence. Those Few human rights activists who fight for us with gigantic grammer and in their comfort zone do not bear our pains and afflictions. It it time for us to unite and fight this Government-imposed scorching sun. It is time for us to come together and rub minds together to amputate this malady. This is the right time for us to strategies ways, in our respective hells,to reduce the density of this sun, else, the sun will keeps biting us harder.

I don talk my own. Make you talk your own.make we join our talkie-talkie with ogbonge actions.

Peter Omoniyi Gidado writes from Ado-Ekiti. He can be reached via email ; [email protected]