The Super Eagles Crossing The Red Sea -By Issa Babatunde Ahmed

The World cup is great but Africa Cup of Nations is different with one of the best feelings of being able to be crowned champions. Each time the Super Eagles makes it to the continental showpiece, they are tagged as one of the favourites to win it and this year’s edition is no different especially with the quality of the squad.

Super Eagles are three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners with their recent title in 2013 in South Africa defeating Burkina Faso in the final after playing the competition without a defeat but failed to make it to the next two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea 2012 and Gabon 2015.

AFCON 2019 in Egypt is the 32nd edition of the biggest footballing event in Africa, Cameroon were named as the host but due failure to provide adequate infrastructure to host the tournament, the hosting right was withdrawn from them. For the first time in the history the tournament Video Assistant Referees will feature which even makes the competition more emotional, so fans should be expecting soap opera of football. Also there will be more teams, 24 teams rather than 16 will take part in the competition which is also to be played for the first time in the month of June instead of January.

Issa Babatunde Ahmed



However the Super Eagles are back in the competition even though they had a shaky start in the qualifying round after a shocking defeat to South Africa in Nigeria but the team responded well and later topped the group to qualify for the tournament.

Though known to be ‘Giant of Africa’ but failed to build on their Golden era as its gradually fading away, the struggle to restore its pride as one of the greatest export of talents from the continent known for its dazzling performances on big occasions is on rampage but can the team deliver this time is the question football fans from the most populated nation in Africa are asking.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B of the continental showpiece and will kick-start their campaign against Burundi, other group opponents are Guinea and Madagascar. The Eagles brimming with the youthful talents of Arsenal Alex Iwobi, Sevilla attacking prodigy Samuel Chukwueze, energetic Ahmed Musa of Al Nassr , ever reliable Wilfred Ndidi, led by experienced John Obi Mikel are expected to make it out of the group as one of the contenders for the crown.

Captain john obi Mikel after a prolonged absence from the squad could earn his 90th cap for the super eagles if plays at least three games at the 32nd edition of AFCON only Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo have more Super Eagles appearances than him, the former Chelsea Mid-fielder is currently pursuing his centurion appearance already hinted that this could be his last AFCON and he is determined to end his illustrious career on a high by winning the AFCON.

The team has been impressive in terms of tactical approach and professionalism but there is concern over a key position, finding a goal keeper has been a major issue since Carl Ikeme retired to health issues after taking over from Vincent Enyeama but that can be managed primarily due to an offensive pool of talents that will be the envy of their opponents, but can the Super Eagles be crowned champions in Egypt? That is a question for the field of play not names of talents in the squad, a question that can only be answered by the Super Eagles on the field of play as Nigeria attempt to be crowned continental champions for the fourth time.

Share 0 0 Share with your friends Submit