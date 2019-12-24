The Travails of Colonel Sambo Dasuki and the Supremacy of the Rule of Law -By Gaddafi Ibrahim Tanko

“the rule of law is better than the rule of man“-Aristotle.

Perharps, one of the most incarcerated, prosecuted and maliciously maligned ex-officials of the immediate past administration of president goodluck Jonathan is col. Sambo dasuki Who is still held in extra constitutional and extra legal captivity against valid bail applications granted by not less than four high courts of competent jurisdiction including a regional court which is known as the ecowas court.

Dasuki’s travails are in two legs the first angle to his allegations is the ex-NSA is facing charges on the account of his role regarding funds meant for the prosecution of terrorism domiciled in his office and the other leg is the sponsored malicious propaganda, wicked and hate driven allegations that he is one of the Major sponsors of terrorism.

However a close check at Dasuki’s profile Will reveal a totally different personality, the ex-NSA is an american trained security strategist, ex-ADC to former military president Ibrahim badamasi babangida and ex-MD of Nigerian printing and minting company an appointment he resigned on principle so as to safeguard Nigeria’s financial security.

The ex-NSA came into office at a time the Boko Haram insurgents where very active in kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Plateau, Kogi and ofcourse the northeast states.

However on his assumptions of office the operations of the insurgents where drastically curtailed to the three states of adamawa,borno,yobe state.

Contrary to misconceptions and sponsored malicious allegations that sambo Dasuki made fortune and fame in públic office but that is not the case the ex nsa is an international bussinessman and ex military top shot and scion of the sokoto dynasty.

It is essential at this juncture to State that our society Will not attain democratic advancement till that Day when we begin to respect the dictates and provisions of our laws even if it Will be detrimental to our personal interest or against the interest of state actors, it is important to respect valid court rulings so as to assert the sanctity and the supremacy of the rule of law as upheld in the case of RABIU versus THE STATE 1980,2,SCR,177 where justice udoma as he then was held that it is the duty of these court to constantly bear in mind that the present constitution has been proclaimed the supreme law of the land not only for the present generation but for generations yet unborn.

It is also essential to state that the continued incarceration of the ex nsa is against the principles of equity,natural justice and good conscience and that the principle of separations of powers as contemplated by barón de montesque so as to curtail the activities of autocratic,dictatorial and despotic leaders is been violated.

Gaddafi Ibrahim writes from Abuja.