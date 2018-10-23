The Truth About Bianca Vs The Odumegwu-Ojukwu Name -By Ekene Nwankpa

The credibility of the statements we make may very much depend on who we are, but the truth still stands alone and independent of the people who utter them.

We often say Igbo ewero eze, but perhaps what we in fact mean is that most Igbo men, and some Igbo women, think they ought to be kings and queens. The Anambra South Senatorial preliminary election was a case in point. Many came out in support of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, but in the end, she was beaten by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu – a man few people outside Anambra politics knew.

The ramifications in APGA of Bianca’s loss will take a while to be assessed, but already, a predictable clique of her supporters have begun to lambast and deride Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr, as well as the rest of his family for not supporting her. However, nothing can be further from the truth than the claim that her in-laws, single-handedly, orchestrated her failure.

…And when Ralph Unwazruike complains about the shameful way Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has been treated by APGA, does he really expect us to believe that she is the first Ojukwu to be rigged out of an election? Where was he when Ezeigbo lost his elections, and where was he when Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr lost his bid to represent his constituency at the National Assembly?

Ralph Unwazruike is absolutely right about one thing though, the powers that be in APGA are haunted and cowed by Ezeigbo’s legacy – and would like to destroy his name or get it out of Igbo politics altogether. Indeed, it is a view, which was echoed by Bianca when she said: “We… were stopped by forces within this party that were not comfortable with the prospects of my emergence”.

But it is nonsensical and hypocritical for the ex-leader of MASSOB to state as he does, that “Ojukwu is the same with his wife’, that “there is no difference between them”.

Just as “you cannot pretend to respect Ojukwu while disrespecting Bianca”, you cannot pretend to respect Ojukwu while disrespecting the rest of his family.

Even in Uwazurike’s home, Mrs Uwazurike “is not the same with” Ralph Uwazurike.

Family disagreements are not only part and parcel of life in every household, but Ezeigbo would never have allowed Ralph Uwazurike to meddle with his personal affairs. More importantly, Ralph himself would never allow outsiders to interfere with his own family matters.

However, what is clear from his recent utterances, is that, just as Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu rode on the back of her late husband’s name in her bid to claim a senatorial seat, so did a clique of opportunists like Ralph Uwazurike, ride on her back. Their agenda was obvious because all parasites are more or less predictable. They hoped Bianca would carry them further than their own reputations could. They had influence, but they did do not have a name as big as Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and so they saw Bianca, just as they saw Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr before he left APGA – merely as a means to an end.

Still, no one should be fooled into thinking that Bianca was merely a bit player. She was more than just a willing horse in that much-coveted race, and as she has proven to Ndigbo, time and time again, she will always play the game for the highest bidder.

Her supporters might have been the leaches planning to suck her dry on the journey if they could. They might have been priming themselves to drop off her, unnoticed, just before the finishing line, so that they could go and claim a final prize for themselves. But their plan only seemed possible, because they recognised, in Bianca, someone who doesn’t fully understand what Ezeigbo’s name means to Ndigbo.

The story about politicians trying to use Eze Gburugburu’s name for their own selfish agendas is not new. It is one that dogged him, ever since he returned to Nigeria from Cote D’Ivoire, and it is a tale, which will repeat itself anytime members of his family try to forge their own path in the Nigerian political landscapes – be it with APGA, PDP, or any other party. …And before you think it – let us see if Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr is treated any differently in APC.

While Ezeigbo lived, even his enemies could not ignore him in Igboland. They used his name whenever it helped them. But now that he is dead, I repeat, these same people have a dilemma – should they persist with using his name while it benefits them, or try to get rid of it altogether from Igbo politics – in the hope that they might then be recognised as his rightful heir.

What these men and women forget though, is that great leaders are born, and are irresistible to the masses; they are not made. Ndigbo have had many in the past and will have countless more. But in the meantime, doing away with the one name that remains a rallying cry for the masses to come together seems incredibly myopic. On the other hand, cherishing it as a weapon, we should protect, preserve and use with care, whenever the need arises, makes more sense – that is if our intentions are solely vested in Ndigbo, and not in our own personal interests.

Ndigbo are not the only people in the world that have had to contend with a great man or woman’s legacy. However, whereas most other nations cherish and respect their heroes, and use their name to further common causes, in a highly ambitious society, with little respect for hierarchy, Ezeigbo’s name has instead been abused by a small group of politicians trying to feed their depraved ambitions. Sadly, for the rest of us, they are doing it while the rest of Nigeria watches.

Most of these politicians, who backed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, were nearly all richer than her, and Ezeigbo when he was alive. But they shared a common viewpoint: the recognition that there are things, even in politics, which money cannot buy, such as a respected name and reputation amongst your people. Ezeigbo’s name in Igbo politics is one such thing. It still reminds us that the masses still, ultimately, gravitate towards great men and women. Even if the masses can sometimes be bribed by the rich and powerful who are out to serve their own parochial interests, they can still tell right from wrong.

Of course, it could be argued that Bianca should not be begrudged of her political ambitions; that she is bound by the same fate as Ezeigbo’s children, and as such should be entitled to benefit from the name. But based on how she has comported herself so far, there’s little difference between her and that same group of Igbo elites who supported her campaign and see the name, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, as only a means for attaining their own selfish ends.

Whereas the sons of Ezeigbo will live and die with their family name, Bianca, it must be noted, may not. Of course, judging from her political ambitions, it is highly unlikely that she will drop the name. Nevertheless, Ezeigbo’s children must bear his name as if it were their skins. Bianca, on the other hand, can always marry again and discard it, like a piece of clothing no longer fashionable or useful to her. As a result, the contrast between how the rest of Ezeigbo’s family have behaved since his death, and how she has sought to cling onto the limelight couldn’t be more different.

There is no doubt, for instance, that Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr has his detractors, and I may write an article like this one about him one day. However, let us give credit where credit is due. Many of the reasons he gave for leaving APGA have turned out to be predictions of what has happened in the party this October.

Unfortunately though, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, it seems, either doesn’t care enough, or doesn’t possess the insight required to appreciate what Ezeigbo’s name still means to Ndigbo, and why it must be protected. This is reflected by the many controversies she has courted since his death.

Where there is smoke, there just might be fire:

https://naijagists.com/ojukwu-killers-to-be-exposed-on-november-26-chief-victor-umeh/

http://dailypost.ng/2016/04/19/patience-jonathan-threw-bianca-ojukwu-out-of-aso-rock-for-flirting-with-former-president-kemi-olunloyo/amp/

http://saharareporters.com/2011/07/13/gov-peter-obi-and-bianca-abandon-ikemba-england

The list of links above is by no means exhaustive. Details of how Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu conducted herself while Ezeigbo was ill have been laid bare by numerous other articles, and many of the claims have since been echoed members of Ezeigbo’s extended family and Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr.

Still, even if we ignore the controversies, and also overlook what some of the other candidates contesting for the senatorial ticket had achieved or done for Ndigbo compared to her, we must still ask ourselves what does Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu stand for?

What are Bianca’s views on APGA, for instance? What does she have to say about Nigeria, Ndigbo, Biafra – and the current agitators? What does she know, or what has she learnt about our history, and critical moments worth remembering as we move forward as a nation? These are important questions that might have given us greater insight into what sort of a Senator she would have been.

Without doing her homework and presenting her case to the people, in a manner that would have answered some of these questions, Bianca was poised to bring the Odumegwu-Ojukwu name into disrepute. Why? Because she approached Ndigbo, whom Ezeigbo SERVED selflessly, with a sense of entitlement, misplaced pride and arrogance.

Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr has since stated, “it is misplaced pride and arrogance that leads those who are associated with the late great Ezeigbo to assume that the love and respect given to them by many, is something they have earned”. He makes a worthy point, even if you think it is also a political point, because, as I say at the beginning of this essay, truth stands alone, irrespective of who says it. A wise son or wife honours a husband’s or a father’s achievement, by managing their legacy with care, while remaining true to him or herself.

The claim that she remained, up until recently, loyal to APGA, would not have justified anyone allowing her to leapfrog her way into the senatorial contest. Ezeigbo dedicated his life to Ndigbo, not to APGA. Name and looks alone, or a decision not to remarry after your husband’s death is not a good enough reason to be handed a senatorial ticket. Ndigbo are not fools. Our leaders, especially if you are an Ojukwu, must bring something else into the arena, other than a hunger for power. We already have plenty of those types of politicians in Nigeria, and Bianca and members of Ezeigbo’s family must be careful, not to be associated with the sort of corruption scandals that have tainted many of our politicians.

The two things Eze Gburugburu guarded most jealously and cared about were Ndigbo and his family name. He encouraged members of his family to run for official positions, and those who did should feel honoured, because he would never have supported them if he thought, for one second, they would be corrupt.

So, for all of Bianca’s political ambitions, it is noteworthy that she was never given a political appointment while Ezeigbo was alive and well enough to have a say on the matter. He vehemently opposed the idea whenever it was suggested. However, soon after Ezeigbo fell ill, Bianca chose to spend most of the time in Nigeria, where she rubbed shoulders with politicians – the outcome of which resulted in her being made a Special Adviser on Diaspora, and later, Ambassador to Spain.

Based on all these concerns I have highlighted, it is clear to me that the Ojukwu family were right to question Bianca’s political motives. They were also right in choosing to protect their family name from her political ambitions. I am all for the emancipation of women, but a candidate without the right credentials will only hinder the cause.

Of course, Bianca and the rest of the extended Ojukwu family should not have to cower in the shadow of Ezeigbo forever – and for us to keep trying to compare them to the great man is a futile exercise, if we ourselves cannot be likened to him. However, there is a right way to pursue one’s ambition. A true leader understands his or her role as the servant of the people. Ezeigbo sought for a consensus of opinions before taking action and was often invited to lead. Bianca Ojukwu, so far, seems to prefer to impose her will on those whom she wants to represent.

But… where are all the noble Igbo leaders who once professed to love and support Ezeigbo? Where are all the noble Igbo leaders, for whom his name is not just a stepping stool they are willing to stand on at election time? Where are all the noble Igbo leaders who have no hidden agendas when it comes to protecting Ezeigbo’s legacy, who can still speak truth to power and are willing to speak up against any lies or injustices being perpetrated by either side? Instead of exacerbating the divisions in the family by taking one side, which is detrimental to Ndigbo as a whole, these men and women ought to be advising and informing, without bias, a younger generation Igbo politicians, about the importance of protecting the Odumegwu-Ojukwu name in politics, for Ndigbo.

