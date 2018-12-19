The Two Scriptures That Impaired Daddy Freeze and His Gang -By Nneka Okumazie

There’s a 2-verse anecdote in the Bible that simple understanding of it could have saved daddyfreeze from the wasted years he went to war with the Church.

[When aarmed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace: But when athan he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his they could wherein he trusted, and divideth his spoils.]

Daddy freeze and his gang of hate are weak. They lined up comments against the Church of GOD, in hope to destroy it, but they failed, ruptured and got scattered.

They used everything they found, said everything they could, their foolishness spiked but the Church of GOD waxed Stronger.

The Scriptures they thought theycould falsify for gain against the Church had several answers that superiorly rebutted their fabrications.

Poverty they blamed on the Church, is a result of income, purchasing power [of that income], and living conditions. No true Church is responsible for poverty in Nigeria.

Giving in Church they claimed resulted in richer Church leaders is a collective and mainly for Church expansion and growth, which is obvious: following examples of Churches [titled] in the Epistles, Churches in Revelation, Churches in the Epistles.

Underdevelopment problems like power outages, poor infrastructure, grim public health systems, hunger, unemployment, poor education, etc. aren’t the responsibilities of the Church to fix.

Church grows mostly because those who genuinely come there came to Jesus. They love the Lord their GOD and have to worship Him, grow their Faith, hope on Him and assemble with other Christians.

It is possible to like a Pastor, orhis style or whatever, but true Churches and true Christians look unto Jesus and want to be with Him, not Pastor, or anyone else.

All the criticisms against the Church of GOD would have been evaluated by many. They know they came to Jesus. They love Him and support the work –voluntarily. They know there is a choice to give what you want, come to Church when you can, have as much Faith as your heart can take, and abide in Jesus no matter what comes.

Christianity is not supposed to make sense to unbelievers. That is the way it is and it is notbrainwashing. The Scriptures talked about: being spiritually minded, not carnally minded, and that the preaching of the cross, is to them that perish, foolishness; but to the saved it is the Power of GOD, and that for such, as children, is the Kingdom of Heaven, and do not be yoked together with unbelievers.



Christ repeatedly talked about holiness, righteousness, goodness, giving, witnessing, etc. There were specific mentions – but some were left to discretion within the boundaries of the Spirit.

The Churches in Macedonia gave to Apostle Paul – and they also expanded. The Churches in the Epistles sprang – with financial contributions. The Churches would have had weekly services and these services would have had a set of programs, that may or may not have included worship session, giving, testimonies ,welcoming first timers , announcements and choristers.

These details were missing, but it is not implausible they did those, or what would it have been like?

Apostle Paul said of the Churches of Macedonia that “during an ordeal of severe distress, their abundant joy and their deep poverty [together] overflowed in the wealth of their lavish generosity.” Showing that giving – a form of goodness – is part of Christianity, no matter the situation.

Daddyfreeze is a lesson in how envy works. An individual or group may hear about the progress of another individual or group and immediately wish it didn’t happen, or feel bad it wasn’t them. After a while when the news settles, there is some acceptance of the new status while others continue to resent.

Those who stay envious would try pull down, using any means possible – as much as their power goes. Daddy freeze stayed envious against the Church becoming a breathing box of hate.

Envy has led to so many failures and lack of progress in Nigeria, among friends, families, coworkers, corporations, state governments, ministries, etc. Must pull down, NO! It must come down.

The Church of GOD is Strong and daddy freeze is not stronger. He’s dead weak. Every singlething he criticized in 2018 has no impact, no effect, no usefulnessand no future. It’s always the same thing, Christianity this:comment, insult, lose and wait for the next day.

Church of GOD parishes are like Hope Therapy Centers. Hope some people got from Christ have been their lifelines in the toughest of times. Hope, catalyst to stabilize the mind, is often more important than food, sleep, work, or anything else, when things are really rough.

Daddyfreeze is always quick to repost those who salute him , or give him recognition. He’s also always quick to claim that whatever he has said has impact .

But how is it not a weak campaign, when you claim you’re disrupting Christianity– a major crowd magnet, yet no one else is known through the campaign. It is just you, everything reliant on you for two years.

Also, daddy freeze should say how many people have come to him for counseling, or hope, in crisis. Probably not: a mad person – who wants help – is unlikely to runto another mad person in a storm.

Daddy freeze is talented at insults, but so dumb with development, or anything that has any real value. How can all this noise against the Church be valuable to any poor individual, selling in the market, where transport and market charges are often hiked?

Criticisms based on hate and envy by him and all his supporters, including a failed presidential adviser and others who only contribute complain – hoisted in 2018, yet no progress.

Daddy freeze is dumber than anyone he has ever called dumb. All those big words and internet-sourced information are stuff anyone with minimum literacy can do. For those who can really think, there is nothing daddy freeze or any of his supporters have ever said that can be truly held against theChurch of GOD.

The Church withstood and overcame,after GOD turned the knowledge of the enemies to foolishness and frustrated their best strategies.

Psalm 66:12: Thou hast caused men to ride over our heads; we went through fire and through water: but thou broughtest us out into a wealthy [place].

