The Unjust Vilification of Abdulrasheed Maina -By Onyilo Adibe

It becomes a farcical spectacle, this display of an utter lack of integrity by the various economic and media ‘authorities’ who have bartered their sincerity for the sake of concealing their indiscretions. The hounding of Abdulrasheed Maina by the EFFC and co. has taken up an ignorable amount of media space, and it only seems fair that the opposing side of the story be relayed. Nigerians deserve to have the truth about this unfortunate saga uncovered. Maina deserves to have his maliciously tainted name vindicated.
The background to this story, although familiar to members of the public by now, is well worth reiterating, if only to clarify certain factual errors surrounding this case. In June, 2010, under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, Maina, a civilian, was appointed head of a joint task force comprising of agents from various bodies, including the EFCC. The aim of this force was to carry out restructuring and investigations into the stories surrounding pension scams. In fact, Maina distinguished himself in this post through his dedication and aptitude. By July 2011, his investigations had shaken up the pension sector. Several accounts, which had been used to siphon money from the pension fund, were uncovered. He assisted the government in recovering over 1.3 trillion naira worth of asset and cash on one hand and another N282 billion cash which the former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala lodged at the CBN. This was welcome news, considering the fact that 98% of pensioners have been denied their benefits for so many years.
Since the success of his investigation, Maina has faced a profound backlash. An ‘investigative panel’ was launched against him as he now faced quite untrue allegations of fraud.
He has remained in Dubai working as an analyst on part-time until the change of administration with the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. He was reinstated by the present government via a Federal High Court Order of April, 2013 which was implemented three months ago, in an apparent vindication and compensation for his unfair dismissal. Indeed, the government seems to have realized the value of his service, when Maina gave intelligence that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion naira in 2017. This, in return, triggered once again harassment from security agencies and assassination threat was again placed upon his life and family despite numerous efforts to get protections from relevant authority proved abortive.
There are few things more morally repulsive than the embezzlement of the hard-earned pensions of a work-force who have already suffered enough. In a nation, which in the 21st century, still lacks a welfare system, and so frequently, fails to show regard for its citizens (need we go into the details of the frankly Kafkaesque frustration of the average Nigerian career), it is clear where these criminals stand – with themselves and against anyone who would dare stand against them.
Let us suspend the rhetoric – available for scrutiny are a set of court documents which not only serve as evidence of Maina’s innocence, but also should put an end to any further slander against his name. I quote for the sake of full disclosure:
SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/65/13 BETWEEN ABDULRASHEED MAINA VS. THE SENATE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBBLIC OF NIGERIA & 8 ORS
In the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/65/13 between Abdulrasheed Maina Vs. The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & 8 ors, the applicant sought among others the following reliefs-:
The court consequently issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Senate from arresting the applicant on account of the warrant of arrest being invalid and set aside. It can validly be concluded therefore that Maina has no arrest warrant from the senate against him.
SUIT NO: CV/1776/14 BETWEEN ABDULRASHEED MAINA VS. COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF NIGERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICE AND ANO
SUIT NO M/62/16 ABDULRASHEED MAINA V. EFCC AND ANO
The perversion of Maina’s rights as a private citizen and as a civil servant who has devoted himself to the noble cause of weeding out corruption and fighting for the common man is a tragedy. It must not be permitted any further.
