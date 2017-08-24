The Way Forward -By Ezih Dominic

I was amazed at the lowering of the JAMB cut off mark done by the education minister and other stake holders in the education sector. But, one thing we all should realize is that the lowering of this jamb cut off mark opens the windows and doors for everyone to gain admission into various tertiary institutions of their choice. This should not be encouraged. Going to the university is not meant for all and in fact, if we will continue with this trend, our nation will be dragged more to the mud. The reason why people go into various higher institutions is primarily, to become academicians and secondarily to become educated. Everybody has undergone one form of education or the other even if you a literate or an illiterate, but not everyone will become academicians.

We have failed to realize this. This trend of everybody in Nigeria aiming to become academicians is cancerous to our nation’s growth. In most advanced countries, people are encouraged to become technicians. This is what we are neglecting in our nation. We are failing to encourage younger ones to go into various technical schools were they harness their talents and these talents grows into multimillion cooperation’s that will cater for the rising in unemployment we are facing in our nation. This will help to create jobs for the various academicians we will produce from our jobs, like the accountants, engineers, business administrators and so on. The Jamb cut off mark should not be reduced rather, it should be tightened more so that the best of the best academicians can pass through this system purely refined. The technicians are needed and they are the future of our economy that will savage the unemployment issues in Nigeria. We should try to discourage our future apple, facebook, snap chat, tecno, Samsung, Google developers in Nigeria from going into the university with the aim of becoming academicians.

Just an opinion though.

Related

Comments

comments