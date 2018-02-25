There’s a limit to politics, ANRP cautions APC Government

In a recent statement released by the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, it warns President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling political party, APC, that there is a limit to politics. This warning came after the Minister of Information and Culture Alh. Lai Mohammed stated in a press release, that the abduction of over one hundred schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, was done to embarrass the government.

While the party commend the APC government for taking responsibility and sharing in the pains of the aggrieved families, it also pointed out the fact that there are numerous questions regarding the abduction that begs for answers, and called on the president to immediately sack all those responsible for the ‘national disaster’. The statement in full, reads:

Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) urged the APC administration to avoid a repeat of the errors of the PDP Administration in the Chibok girls abduction with the abduction of our Dapchi schoolgirls, as preliminary evidence showed that all the errors were being repeated exactly.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his response later the same day said, ‘The entire country stands as one with the girls’ families, the government and people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share in your pain.’

ANRP notes that this is one error of the past administration with the Chibok girls sad event that has been avoided by this present Government, having taken ANRP’s counsel, namely: rightly characterising the abduction as the ‘national disaster’ that it is, uniting the nation in this trying time, sharing in the pain of aggrieved families, taking responsibility for and ownership of the problem, and indeed apologising.

Our party commends President Muhammadu Buhari for this.

ANRP however avers that we must be a nation that asks questions and receives answers; we must also be a nation where there are consequences. ANRP is built on the principles of accountability and openness.

With the Boko Haram terrorists said to have been completely and totally defeated, how was it possible for them to drive in a convoy of vehicles into a school and take away more than a hundred schoolgirls unnoticed, and unchallenged?

Why was there miscommunication in the denial of the abduction, and who was responsible for this?

What was the source of and circumstances surrounding the false declaration that about half of our missing schoolgirls were rescued by the military?

Available information in the public domain says the military was pulled out of the area 2 weeks prior to this attack. If this is true and we hope it isn’t, what was the basis that informed this decision, and which security agency has been responsible for security in the area?

A military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was launched by the president days ago with pomp and pageantry. Why was it not deployed immediately to track the movement of the terrorists who took our girls? What about other aircraft that could be used in aerial surveillance?

The Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) failed under the PDP administration. How has it faired any differently under the APC administration?

ANRP notes with increasing sadness and absolute dismay the comments credited to the minister of information and culture, the federal government’s official spokesman, Mr Lai Mohammed who said the abduction of our Dapchi schoolgirls is an attempt to ’embarrass the government’.

ANRP believes that there is a limit to politics. The issue at hand is not about politics, or the image of a government, but primarily about the lives and safety of innocent schoolgirls whose only crime was seeking to be educated. ANRP rejects this statement with all vehemence and on behalf of our nation demands an apology.

ANRP avers that until and unless the above questions are resolved, and also all those responsible for and involved in the failure of governance around this national disaster at all levels pay the consequence by resigning by themselves or are relieved of their duties, President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement as genuine as it may have sounded cannot be trusted or taken to heart. This is what ANRP would do, because it s the right thing to do. We must be a nation of consequences.

