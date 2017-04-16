Thieves in high places -By Sesugh Akume

In this society never is one lacking drama anywhere you are, if you don’t witness it you hear about it daily, every time. It’s one day, one drama. During the week something happened on Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja at the junction between Bayelsa House and Federal Secretariat. Once the vendors saw a certain vehicle they all rushed towards it shouting ‘thief, thief, thief…’ ‘barawo, ole, …[thief]’, they caused a scene and where about attacking the vehicle when it zoomed off not minding the traffic or if it broke traffic rules. Safety first.

On enquiring it turned out that this Big Man in the car had bought a book from the vendors, but didn’t pay! They were sure they knew who he was, and that he want to always steal their books, not paying and speeding off. They had to take their time to identify him and his cars. Sometimes, they said, he negotiates the price, speeds of and drops one thousand naira irrespective of the price, so they took note of him. Are they sure they know who he is? We asked. They were emphatic that he’s currently a serving senator, this is his third term, was previously a 2-term governor in a state adjourning the FCT. They even called his name, his surname starts with an ‘A’ and ends with a ‘U’. I don’t know the whole truth of the story, but the circumstances tell me what to believe.

I’m not the least surprised that a former governor, currently serving as a senator is a petty thief, people are more vile and despicable than this, if it’s possible to go lower. It explains why Farida Waziri, erstwhile EFCC boss advised that public officials undergo psychiatric tests before running for office or appointed. We thought it was a joke.

In this society people steal and feel nothing about it. When last did someone borrow a pen or magazine from you and return it, even if later? Why do you think people tie ropes to pens in public places where writing is required? People steal them. Why do you go to the mechanic and have to be there with them? They could steal just about any thing and exchange with an inferior one. People steal tube covers! Why do people lock fridges and freezers in homes? We steal. You’d keep something and not find it, and no one would know anything about it.

We don’t groom leaders in Nigeria, they emerge by happenstance and/or manipulation. They come raw from amongst us. Don’t be surprised that the Big Man who steals billions is also targeting newspaper or pen or pocket change, or just about any thing s/he can lay hands on. Believe me on this.

PS

I should get my journo friends to investigate into this matter and cover it. Let’s even hear the senator out in the spirit of fair hearing.

