This Is The Time To Borrow Sense -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

When we advised them that politics is nothing but the struggle for self aspirations, they look at me and called me names. Never in your life hold obstinate to heart anything about politics. I have seen wives going differently from their husbands on matters of politics, I have seen two brothers defining their political leanings differently. In ABU Zaria, Dr Tafida of Political Science was dialectically opposed to his father who was a staunch and even founding member of the PDP. Who would have imagined Buba Galadima would stand in opposite political direction with Buhari? This man was Buhari, lived Buhari and almost died Buhari- one day, we woke up to see him in the PDP living and breathing Atiku this time around.

Now let me give you a shocker, yesterday, two former leaders of this country put a call to Yahaya Bello of Kogi yesterday- congratulating him on his victory even when the election hasn’t been concluded oh! At a time Buhari hasn’t even taken a glance of the election results. That’s the ways of politicians, they are in constant realignment. They give no room for the loser, they forge ahead with the winners. It’s a lamentable reality. Politics to them is like a game of soccer, you win today and lose tomorrow – they waste no time with yesterday, they move ahead with today with the hope of meeting tomorrow.

In this picture is Musa Saint, my friend of over 20 years, politically we are always apar but it never affected our friendship.

The greatest shock came from Bayelsa, where former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan collapsed his political structures into the APC. He followed suit by mobilising necessary resources for the APC, in fact, the food the APC machinery ate was prepared by Madam Patience Jonathan! Yes, same mama pee that denigrated the APC as a janjaweed party and described Buhari as braindead. All these became history because of her interest – which is very legitimate. In politics, what matters is your interest, the rest is inconsequential.

Now to my crux of discourse, so the many people who lost friendships because of Jonathan and Buhari what is your lot now? Where do you hide your face? Because of support for politicians, you denigrated yourselves, killed your relationships and altered your network. Again, what is your gain? I was a helpless victim of this malady where people turned against me because of my political leanings. Some went as far as blocking me on social media because of my love for Buhari and their love for Jonathan. Only weak and insecure minds take issues of politics personal. We must learn from the lives of politicians who approach politics as a game of interest and not way of life. They fight in the surface and align in the closets.

Dear ‘I -do- pass political enthusiasts, learn from the lives of Fayose and Fayemi who tore themselves to shreds recently but were together over the weekend hugging and kissing themselves at the wedding of the son of Fayose. What that event implied is to laugh at your naivety that while you kill friendship for us, we wax stronger in our interests. This is the time to borrow sense and stop killing yourself over politicians. Enough said…

Realistically musing