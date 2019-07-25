This is why Fulani herdsmen cannot leave southern Nigeria -By Greg Odogwu

“What history has revealed, which is yet vague, is that Nigeria is a reincarnation of ancient Egypt, where Homo sapiens kindled their light for modernisation. Is it by accident that the three tribes which form her geopolitical tripod could be so arranged to represent the symbol of Egyptian focal mythology? IHS is Isis, Horus and Seth in primordial Africa; IHS is Igbo, Hausa-Fulani and Sango (Yoruba) in modern Africa”

– Patrick Smith, Centre for Afrosophy

Words will not be able to describe the outrage that greeted the directive of the Northern Elders Forum when they called on Fulani herders living in the southern part of the country to move back to the North. Coming from “elders”, it was a call not to be taken lightly. And, viewing it against the background of events leading to the Nigerian Civil War in 1967, when the Igbo in the North were told to return home to the East, there could be no drum of war with a more strident tune.

It was just as well that President Muhammadu Buhari spoke up at the time he did, to (partially) neutralise the tension. What our politicians have yet to understand is that politics has since evolved. Globally, natural resources are so endangered that humans are now thinking of how to settle in other planets. On the Earthly plane, politics is presently dominated by issues of adapting to global warming. So, we have to join the climate politics that other nations are playing, and wean ourselves of destructive primitive sentiments threatening to destroy our nation.

For the northern elders, weighing the Fulani herders’ dilemma on the scale of post-colonial ethnic consciousness will be counterproductive, even for the people they seek to help. For one, there are two kinds of herders: those who are genuinely living on livestock breeding, and those who are seeking to destabilise the polity in order to profiteer from its wake of mayhem. Interestingly, the two are directly affected by climate change. The former has been permanently displaced due to lack of grazing ground in their own turf. The latter has been forced into violence as their “living space” shrinks before their very eyes.

Transhumance existence has over the past decades become a victim of the vagaries of a changing climate. The usual rhythm of cyclical migration has been broken. It used to be from the North to the South, and from the South back to the North. But because of desertification that is ravaging the country’s arid northern region, it is now from North to South, and from South to Deep South. The ecological hazard is not letting. Droughts are no longer the only bugaboo of the Northerner; he is now scared of the sand dunes that might bury his abode without warning. He is also worried about the heavy storm that could obliterate his community in one fell swoop, simply because there are no trees to serve as natural wind breakers.

Before now, there were lush forests for the womenfolk to cut down wood for cooking. But today, there are no such trees, for they have been cut down already, and new ones were not planted in their place. The terrain is now barren; and as more children are born, more mouths to feed, there are more women to fetch firewood, but no wood to fetch.

The forest reserves of the North-Central zone are also depleted, as they are vandalised and the rare stock sold to foreigners to rip off our country. The gold and rare earth minerals of the North-West and the North-East are also in the hands of the mafia, who want nothing but money, as profit-making is their only religion. These folk will not hesitate to come down heavy on any interference to their business, even if it were from kindred herdsmen.

In my opinion, those calling on Fulani herders to retreat to the North are still living in the past, the same way the Biafra-yellers are. We should always remind ourselves of the intricacies of modern nationalism, and realise that the matrix of the 21st century global community makes it impossible for individuals to just exist within a defined homogenous community of mortar and bricks. A lot today is defined by the crosscutting issues of cyberexistence, global warming and spiritual awakening.

Granted, hardship and lack of opportunities in the land naturally lead citizens into thinking they would be better off in their own ancestral enclaves, ruled by their own tribal kings. It is a mentality reminiscent of ancient Israel under Egyptian captivity. They wanted a nation of their own, but when that independence came, they discovered that there were finer details of governance never considered. As the story goes, almost all the people who left Egypt died in the wilderness. And that was thousands of years ago, when there were natural resources to go round.

One wonders what would happen today, when a country’s decision to construct a dam in its own backyard could spark a continental war, as is the case in the Nile River trail from North Africa to the Horn of Africa. Likewise, the Republic of Niger constructed a dam and its overflow causes flooding in Nigeria. Even Cameroon cannot take a unilateral decision to open the floodgates of its Lagdo Dam without putting Nigeria in ecological jeopardy.

Really, Nigerians are too intelligent to continue playing the ethnic card whenever there is economic, political or socio-cultural pressure. Any messianic message by any political leader is only a plot to feather their own political nest. For instance, I recently realised, by intervening some people in the South-East, that most of them did not even understand the meaning of “referendum”, meanwhile, they were mouthing the word as if it was the magic wand to give them their El-Dorado.

What we should start playing as a matter of urgency is climate politics, the way other developing countries of the world are taking advantage of the dangers of global warming to make their people ready for the future. For starters, Nigeria is not even a member of the Most Vulnerable Countries Forum in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change system. It befuddles the imagination why we have yet to view ourselves as climate change impacted, meanwhile we are still grappling with the perennial and highly tonic issue of Fulani herders – a climate-induced problem.

Our leaders are not thinking. What they are after is just to win the next election. Anything and everything could be sacrificed in order to get the ticket; and then to get a juicy slice of the national budget. They watch while multinational companies are leaving our shores to neighbouring countries.

I recently discovered that Nigerian poultry farmers are suffering so much as of today because there is an egg gloat hitting the country hard. The farmers no longer have a market because it is these foreign companies that used to buy their eggs in large quantities for industrial use; now they are no more here. The domestic consumers are not enough to mop up daily egg production.

Northern leaders have failed their people. What, with the intense irradiation and bursting youth population which would have been combined to give the region a leadership role in the global green industry as fellow poor nations, like Bangladesh, is doing. It is therefore sad that instead of thinking of how to systemise and modernise the business of the Fulani herders so as to put a stop to the activities of marauders who operate under the guise of being herders, the so-called Northern elders are now instigating an all-out chaos. It is like setting one’s house on fire. The person would eventually die first, before rescuers arrive.