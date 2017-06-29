Three wise steps to avoiding mistakes -By Edwin Alivionote

Mistake is second to regrets; this is why every mistake ends up with the attendant regrets. There are many sources of mistakes in life and the more aware one is of these sources the easier it will be for the person to avert some costly damages. Foundational knowledge is key source of most mistakes and should be the common source of mistakes for mostly adults. The foundational knowledge of whatever needs to be learnt is key, most persons learn haphazardly and get into practical use of the partial knowledge in the delivery of works which may fall out of luck sooner and becomes a source of unavoidable mistake.

The learning of driving or even computer appreciation requires that one pick up the essential lessons on them from onset. Also, when one buys a new product that comes with a user’s manual, the temptation to drop the manual and gamble into the use of the product is a very carefree method of falling into mistakes due to foundational knowledge.

The second most common source of mistake is the abuse of time. Timing can be used to ones advantage or disadvantage depending on how proactive one is in disposition. The fact that some persons can swiftly use their time to augment some limitations and correct anomalies can position them on a vantage to scale through and avoid some mistakes. It is habitual for some persons to get themselves fully ready, to take advantage of unforeseen opportunities. For most persons that are very good at self appraisal and review via meditation, they stand the chance of maximizing time and catching up with the future. Time is a precious commodity and can cost so much when it is not properly utilized. The best way to use time is to put it to productive use always.

A child who is suppose to read his/her books but pile them up until the examinations bells comes ringing, is likely going to make mistakes during the exams occasioned by the abuse of time. Most scholars in the academic environment understand what it means to prepare for exams in a long term. The plan of utilizing the reading timetable to reduce pressured reading can avert shallow understanding of the context of the course work and reduce in-depth knowledge of what is being studied. The time you spent reading will save the time you spent thinking in the exam hall.

Mistake could arise from weakness to knowledge which can be said to be the lack of will for learning. Some persons are very humble in learning while some are adamant to learning. Learning has no age and status thus, the learning can be derived from any source irrespective of the age and status. Those who are willing to come down to the floor of learning have the honours of averting some mistakes that arise from ignorance. The fact remains that the fools are the teachers of the wise, this implies that the foolish persons make mistakes and the wise ones who are open to learning pick up the scenario and avert same incidence from repeating in their lives.

We are all prone to making mistake in things we have little information about than the ones we are quite conversant with. The professor of Physics is likely to make less mistakes and errors in Physics than a holder of MSc in Physics. When it comes to our career, our lifestyle and our relationships, the best way to keep things going formidable without mistakes intervening periodically, is simply by applying these rules as discussed above, judiciously.

Foundational knowledge demands the use of your time and, requires that you have the disposition to learn and patience to master what you learn and the chances of mistakes becomes slim.

