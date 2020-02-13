To Ban Okada/Keke Napep, Complete Insanity – Lagos Government make a U-Turn -By Adeyinka Michael Adesegun

With what we are hearing about the ban of Okada riders/operators and keke maruwa/napep, in Lagos State, it is indeed an heart broken malady, you sometimes wonder if our government still exist in the world of reality, after the number of years of their education, and haven lived amongst Lagosians for these years, they still do not know the needs of the people, vis-a-vis a good and better governance.

Lagos State Government have seemingly gone gaga(insane) lately, with the advent of the recent ban on motorcycles and and tricycle that moves people for the major roads to the interlands(interior) parts of the towns and cities.

forgetting that majority of our people are poor with very low earnings or no-job at all. We have the highest numbers of university graduates and yet no job to suffix, yet our government is without any sense of pity for her citizenry, they instead gang up against us with their ‘stupidous policies‘, thinking they are helping us.

Let it be known that; to cut off the head is not the antedote to migraines, headache or worst case senerio a brain tumor. Please follow this syllogism, you claim people use motocycle to perpetuate evil and criminality; thats bad though, but its still not enough to ban motorcycle,

whenever, one is in a motor vehicle accident, the rescue team or first responders use another motor vehicle to move the victims to the emergency room. So banning motor vehicles because vehicle do crash is completely insane. Let the truth be known.

One thing, I have discovered with our government at every quarters, is that; they only do things that pays their selfish desires and their friends/cohorts, whether it hurts the majority of the people or not; they do not care – this is pathetic , it seems sometimes they just sit back and think, what new policy should they put out to show that they are working; they are simply clueless I can say.

Government, look for solutions to impeding problems; do create more problems while trying to solve another. Aircraft do fall from the sky every now and then; should we ground all airlines for this reason? Obviously that wouldn’t be the solution.

Lastly, our government is full of arrogance, seeing, the way large numbers of people came out in protest to rescind this evil policy; they will find it extremely difficult to go back on this draconian policy. Why – pride.

We suffer too many things in the hands of our so called government. Who do not seem to feel the pain and suffering of their people. I like to say; they may either be insensitive or simply wicked.

I enjoin the government to look for solution; banning motorbikes and keke, with this Lagos State hardship and difficult terrain, Lagos State Government you have not found a solution yet. Keep looking an exhaustive solution please.