To my young friends… -By Chukwuneta Oby

Not a few young friends have complained bitterly about the unwillingness (to assist) from those they referred to as ‘blood relatives’.

One in particular complained bitterly about her ‘capable’ father’s nonchalance towards her economic travails.

Well, some of the things that I have come to terms (in life) with are these…

*Worry not about who didn’t help…pray to God to always have your back.

*Give bitterness a wide berth …sometimes; the tough times are there to uplift you.

*With focus and hard work, you will get to a stage in life and just feel like thanking whoever has disappointed you in the past.

*God does position strangers to do what (even) ‘family’ cannot do for you.

*At the end of the day…realise that your destiny is in your own hands.

*Self improvement is still key…do not ‘relax’ on your inadequacy

*Fix your attitude. In your dealings with people…attitude is everything.

*Let your present way of life be what your future self can live with.

*The only way ‘up’ is from the beginning. Anything else is a ‘short cut’.

*If whoever you look up to instills greed/envy (in you) and NOT inspiration… look elsewhere.

* Most people are not worth your envy…if only you know what happens behind closed doors.

*Your feeling about where you are going should be stronger than that of where you are coming from.

*As you know better in life…begin (also) to do better.

* You can misbehave today …if only you will be ready to face the consequences tomorrow.

*Take every ‘kind gesture’ as a miracle and be thankful.

*Nobody (not even your parents!) really owes you anything …once you are an adult.

*Also realise that ‘giving money’ isn’t the only way that anybody (who means well) can assist you.

*With the right OPPORTUNITY…you can soar so high and even make more than anybody could have given you.

*Making efforts to hone your skill helps…even if you have to work for free. Your endeavours will pay off someday.

* No one achieves a worthwhile goal from a comfort zone really.

* It is not everything that you desire that’s meant to come to you.

* Learn to let your choices in life maximise every of your NOW…in order to live a fulfilled life.

*Keep an open mind about the likely outcome of things in life…if it happens the way you want-thank God. And if not…be strong.

* If someone cannot give you what you WANT now-do not forget that, that same person can give you what you NEED tomorrow!

*Marriage is never the answer to every emotional or economic challenge. Or life’s troubles.

*Sexual recklessness pollutes the spirit.

* Experience has shown that with a calm mind…you get to realise that most things you stress over are often not worth it

*Sometimes, the only way forward is to find yourself first.

*Recognise that the journey of life is a continuous struggle…until one breathes his/her last.

* Do not make life the ‘competition’ that it is not.

* Desperation will always make anybody play into the hands of a charlatan.

*In friendship…let loyalty be your selling point.

* Live your life in such a way that whoever crosses paths with you- actually has more to gain.

* Don’t plan your life around ‘living off’ anybody.

*The precious hours spent prowling the social media aimlessly is enough to set you on a path to self-sufficiency.

*Every bad experience/disappointment should teach you how not to treat others.

*Your life is what you make of it. Not how much others do for you.

*Continuous self improvement is the best revenge.

* You only need God on your side. But strive for a cordial relationship with people. And also know that- ANYBODY can disappoint you.

