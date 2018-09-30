Tope Fasua Emerge ANRP Presidential Flag Bearer

ABUJA, 30 September 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party has announced her presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election. Tope Kolade Fasua emerged as the party’s presidential flag-bearer, unanimously affirmed at the Party’s national convention held in various states of the federation and in Abuja at the Party’s national secretariat concurrently yesterday Saturday 29 September. The seamless event was monitored by a team from the elections monitoring body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by National Commissioner for the INEC, Mr Festus Okoye, as well as the media.

The national executive committee (NEC) of the Party had approved the request for a leave of absence by Mr Fasua — who is the founding national chairman of ANRP — to give room for an open, fair, competitive, and open contest in determining the Party’s presidential candidate (in his absence, Mr Aminu Yakubu, the deputy national chairman has been the acting chairman of the Party.) Two other members of the Party had earlier indicated interest in running for the office but in the end declined.

Mr Fasua is a well-known thought leader, innovator, strategist, and reformer — a positive disruptor. His ideas for nation building are documented in 6 books (all in print) and thousands of articles. His presidential campaign and thought-provoking manifesto which builds and expands further on ANRP’s is tagged ‘the Revolution of Ideas’. His official campaign website is www.topefasua.com. Kindly visit and also follow the campaign on social media; support this cause of a lifetime.

Learn more about us at: www.anrp.org.ng and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and SoundCloud: @AbundantNigeria

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

Office Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: [email protected]

Comments

comments