Total Darkness – The Nigerian Phenomenon -By Roy Biakpara

Not all celestial bodies are light sources. Some of them are only a reflection of what is projected from other sources. The perceived brightness depends on position, location, and angle – ask the moon. Underneath that veil of light is unmeasured darkness – a Supervoid. They literally have nothing in them and by that it means they have no light, no temperature, and no matter. The distance between you and the nearest light sources is so large that you would not be able to see anything, not even yourself. Any and all that thought they were voting in a light source in 2015, have simply put in a Supervoid; no light (NEPA), no progress, no peace, no security, no-sense. Presently there is no evidence that there is a way to deal with these phenomenon especially where millions are comfortable in these voids.