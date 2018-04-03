Treasury Looters: When The Corruption War Becomes The Incumbent’s Strategy To Retain Power -By Com. Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh

The APC-led administration could not have imagined a better means of provoking the sensibility of the good people of Nigeria when it decided to publish the list of treasury looters recently. What it thought would excite the public suddenly became the platform for actually ridiculing itself as more and more Nigerians – whose sense of empathy for the APC has since being brazenly abused – continued to denounce the publication as evidence of a childish and self-centered government.

First, was the fact that the list comprised of ONLY 6 names. Second, was the fact that the said names featured mostly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and third, was the fact that it did not hide the motive to intimidate that clearly motivated the publication in the first instances. When we learnt that a certain list of looters was soon to be made public; not a few applauded the idea. Now, only a conceited few are happy that the list became public.

Since inception, the current regime has never pretended over the fact that it had great difficulty impressing itself on the electorate – on whose popular mandate it once rose to power – especially after the initial damage of not meeting the expectations of the electorate in the areas of speedy budget passage, appointment into sensitive position of government or tackling an economy that fast slides into recession before her watchful eyes. She had hoped that by blaming the PDP, she could score a point.

Hence, at every turn the blame for failure had always gone to the PDP. She couldn’t even face the fact that if the past administration was APC, would she had consistently blamed it for her failures no matter the degree of enmity between them? For example, we all heard Mr. Raji Fashola – about three and a half years ago – when he openly denounced the past government as incompetent for failing to fix the power sector promptly. Today, he has the office all to himself and have not succeeded.

We were all here in 2014, when the newly formed APC resorted to hate speech as strategy to get power. Today, they are making accusations against the PDP as the originators of hate speech. The already concluded remedy for open grazing which the previous government had successfully generated upon the committee chaired by ex-governor Gabriel Suswan has been thrown aside by the APC and when concerned citizens like Chief T Y Danjuma talked, they are blamed for inciting the public.

It should be clearly noted that this administration – as far as I’m concerned – did itself in. How could President Buhari or his media manager Alh. Lai Muhammed ever think of succeeding by promoting friends and cronies over and above competent persons because of the differences of tribe, politics and religion? The sectional appointment is the main reason why the economy slide into recession last year. Today, the presidency appeals to senior Nigeria citizens to help unite a country itself consciously divided.

Ever since the reality of having to face the electorates again in 2019 became personified, the APC had resorted to unethical means to shore up its image. While the BBOG activists had not yet realized their dreams of having the Chibok girls returned as this government promised, they were jolted into another frenzy by the news of the Dapchi abduction. As the BBOG people yet contemplated what to do, the girls of Dapchi were suddenly returned.

It did not dawn on many of us then that the Dapchi event was a drama aimed at laundering the government’s image until we started to hear the chief image manager: Alh. Lai Muhammed compared the ‘Dapchi Drama’ with the ‘Chibok drama’ of the PDP. Now, we have another drama on our hands: the list of treasury looters; which according to the Afenifere did not include names like the honorable Transport minister Mr. Rotimi Ameachi. Is APC for real? Is it really prepared to face business?

A list of treasury looters indeed; one that has succeeded in giving unto the APC, the scorn it so richly deserved. I do not know of any government before now that has so provided a relaxed atmosphere that enabled public officers to continue to pillage the country. Even Dr. Goodluck Jonathan would have since dismissed officers in their hundreds were he to be in charge of today’s regime. It is clear that Mr. President is shielded from blame on purpose and so it’ll make sense if his ministers hence took the blames instead of the PDP! This is my advice.

COMRADE IFEANYICHUKWU MMOH WRITES FROM ABUJA.

Comments

comments