…turning back the hands of time -By Swandy Banta

It was two days to my 38th birthday and I was reflecting on my life and how far and well I had done. Then it occurred to me that if things had gone the way I had humanly planned I would have been mother to a 15-year-old son or daughter.

As if that was not enough, I went on facebook and saw some university matriculation pictures of kids I had known, even taught in Sunday school who were now admitted into their first year in the university.

To crown the matter up, not only do I not have a 15 year old, I actually have no biological child of mine. Before your thoughts roam, the most complex part of the story is that while I biologically can bear a child, the conditions wont permit me to.

Then it began

“If Only”

If only I had not made poor relationship choices

If only life had not dealt me the short end of the stick

If only I wasn’t from this part of the world

If only the society was more liberal

If only there were no life guiding principles.

While I continued to spill on my ‘if only’, I slept off. By the time I woke up the ‘only’ had thankfully been taken to the back seat of my life and left me with my ‘If’.

If I can appreciate what God has done for me the future ahead comes with boundless pleasant surprises

If I can count my blessings I would be surprised at how blessed I am.

If I knew the number of persons who wish they were me, I will utter no single complain.

If I continue to stay focused on my dreams and aspirations I will surely get to the top.

If I can leverage on the people and opportunities god has placed my way I can help some people overcome similar obstacles like I have encountered in my own life.

So…

How did I ever let you slip away

Never knowing I’d be singing this song some day

And now I’m sinking, sinking to rise no more

Ever since you closed the door

If I could turn, turn back the hands of time

Then my darlin’ you’d still be mine

If I could turn, turn back the hands of time

Then darlin’ you, you’d still be mine

Funny, funny how time goes by

And blessings are missed in the wink of an eye

Why oh why oh why should one have to go on suffering

When every day I pray please come back to me

If I could turn, turn back the hands of time

Then my darlin’ you’d still be mine

If I could turn, turn back the hands of time

Then darlin’ you, you’d still be mine

R. Kelly

A lot of times we blame our parents, blame the government, the weather, the school system, our clergy, blame everyone else except ourselves for the hardships we encounter.

I read a book recently where a story was told of a young man who consistently went late to work until his employers got tired and fired him. He became upset and sued them to court. His lawyer argued that he had a condition called “Chronic Lateness Syndrome”. Someone or something had to take the blame for his inability to adhere to his contract terms with the organization.

Life is what it is. Sometimes the first class candidate never becomes successful in life. Sometimes we work so hard but never get enough money to buy our dream home, car or even get to take that vacation we have always longed for.

More seriously is the fact that sometimes we deny ourselves the good things of life to train our kids and they still end up missing their way in life.

Let me state categorically that there are no absolutes in life. Nothing is certain, so the earlier we learn to live and enjoy life at our own pace the better for us.

I used to have a very close friend in the office, Musa. He spent the best part of a decade trying to get a Doctorate degree in one of the universities around. It was tough. He was so indebted and his family had to manage through all the time he was studying. So when Musa announced to me that he was about to have his Viva, I was very happy for him.

Two months after his Viva he got a lecturing job with a university and left us for what we all agreed was greener pastures. Less than a year after he left us for the new job, he became ill and died.

I couldn’t wrap my head around why Musa should die. He had invested so much in this degree. His family had to manage life all the way through just to get him through this degree and now he was dead.

Like I said earlier, life has no absolutes.

My point exactly is that while it is very good to hustle through life and achieve all there is to gain of this mundane world, never ever do that at the expense of the things that really matter.

The popular saying goes that the best things in life are free. Don’t be too busy with your academic work that you miss the growing years of your children. Don’t be so busy pursuing your career that you miss out on the companionship of family and friends.

I hate to burst your bubble, but you may never even live long enough to get to the top of your career or to grow that business. Or like my friend Musa, you may never even live long enough to enjoy the dividends of your coveted certificate.

So how about changing the game from “If only” in the negative to the positive. Let’s play the game again-

If only I can appreciate what God has done for me, the future has endless pleasant surprises awaiting me.

If only I can count my blessings I would be surprised at how blessed I am

If only I knew the number of persons who wish they were me, I won’t ever utter a word of complain again.

If only I continue to stay focused on my dreams and aspirations I will surely get to the top.

If only I can leverage on the people and opportunities God has arranged for me I will get to my destined place.

If only I can help some people overcome similar obstacles like I have encountered in my own life, I would be more blessed.

So, for that woman who is so consumed with the desire to have a baby, I advise you to channel that energy to loving your husband deeply and enjoying your marriage while you’re in God’s waiting room. If you don’t, you may end up having the baby and loosing the love of your life.

For the young man whose shoes have all lost their soles to trekking round town for job interviews, I encourage you to keep dreaming and planning and learning while you wait. Let your aching feet be the dream trigger. You will surely get the job.

For you, yes you who is reading my essay now, take it easy. Choose to enjoy the journey and not place your life on hold till you get to the destination. You may be surprised to find that the journey was a lot more fun that even the destination.

But how would you know if you deprived yourself of the privilege of enjoying the journey.

Swandy Banta is blue blooded, ask her what that means and she gladly tells you, she’s been through the tunnel of pain and she found illuminating light. She writes and coaches on the difficult subject of pain. Whether it’s national pain, community pain or the pain of loss and the hurts of life that makes us all ask why—she brings new perspectives. Swandy can be reached on [email protected]