Unanswered question; How did we get here? -By Elijah Akoji

Nigeria is a country so blessed with so many different mineral resources, these resources over time has attracted many investors and people all in the effort to explore them and make fortune out of them, yet we seems not to know that this different resources can bring an end to the endless cry of joblessness and killing we are into.

Before 1999, when power was returned to civilian, things where so nice, people where living with each other without fear or worries of any sort, strangers are been given good treatment as the holy Bible and holy Quran mandate us to, but today what do we get the opposite story, that is why the question how did we get here will still be asked by many Nigerians and there will still be no answer to give.

While i was growing up as a young boy, things used to be so cheap that with N5 one can afford some things that will satisfy his immediate needs, but now that same money has lost its value, also people where comfortable with the kind of job they do, but now no matter the kind of job you do, your income will still not be enough to settle your bills, insecurity, and poverty every where in this country, and the question still remain unanswered.

Politics today in some part of the country is now a do or die affair, where u will see, a serving senator blocked from going to his office, and also a senator will be kidnapped on his way to an event, a constituency project that os meant to benefit an entire community is been burnt down, how did we make it to this point where things are getting worst and it seems not to be getting any better and Nigerians over the social media seems to have lost hope in this country as they tend to post in several languages their dissatisfaction on how things have become.

It is so wrong to say there can’t be away out of this , with all the natural blessings, Nigeria should not be listed among the poorest country’s not to talk of been the poorest in the world. As painful as it is_we should still believe that we can still make the record straight, and our leaders can still give Nigerians hope by putting in place the best amenities that will help to satisfy the needs of Nigerians despite the frustrating situation we have found ourselves.

As a nation, i so believe that things can be better only if there is proper check and balance in all sectors, this can help know what the need s of the people are and how to get their needs to them in a well planned and articulated manner.

It is salient to note that no nation grow without proper record and planning, development is attained only when you know how, where and when to do what you are suppose to do. Not until then the question how did we get here will still remain unanswered.

God Bless Nigeria!

