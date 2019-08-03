UNCOVERED: Sensing Defeat, Aniekan Umanah Infiltrates Tribunal Secretariat -By AmanamHillary Umo-Udofia

* Tribunal Staff Leaks Exhibit, Utibe Nwoko Fingered

Sensing an embarrassing defeat in court, Aniekan Umanah has perfected a sinister plot to infiltrate the secretariat of the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The plot was uncovered at the resumed sitting of the tribunal after a staff (name withheld) of the secretariat was caught by Counsel to Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon and the All Progressives Congress, S.C Peters for leaking exhibits tendered before the court for the cross-examination of Charity Iboro Harrison (a witness from Ika LGA) to Utibe Nwoko (Esq).

Investigations show that shortly after the tribunal went for a brief recess, Mr. Nwoko an indigene of Ika LGA, approached the staff for the exhibit without the leave of the court and tampered with the document. Upon resumption from recess for cross-examination of the witness, it was discovered that the exhibit was mixed with strange documents which drew the ire of S.C Peters who asked the court to intervene.

The development prompted judges to rise to investigate the allegation which was admitted by the staff that she leaked the said exhibit to Utibe Nwoko.

A member of the crack-team who is sympathetic to the cause of Justice confided with Akwa Ibom INFO that the plan was hatched at the instance of Aniekan Umanah following damaging evidence of irregularities and electoral fraud presented at the tribunal by the witnesses of the petitioners.

Akwa Ibom INFO learnt from judiciary sources that this revelation is a culmination of several efforts made by Aniekan Umanah’s legal team in concert with the staff to frustrate the petition filed by Hon. Ekon and the All Progressives Congress. “What happened today is not new, there are several instances the lady has shown beyond doubt that she has been recruited by PDP and Aniekan Umanah to do their bidding. Her body language is so obvious”, the source added.

Akwa Ibom INFO can also authoritatively report that as part of the plan, Aniekan Umanah has assembled and bankrolled a team to infiltrate and compromise the staff of the secretariat and later flood the media with unfounded propaganda and mischief.

Recall that S.C Peters raised a similar development last week over plots to frustrate the petition after the staff connived with respondents’ counsel to delay service of witness statement on oath.

Efforts to reach the Mr. Umanah for comments were unsuccessful prior to publication of this story.

Culled from Akwa Ibom INFO