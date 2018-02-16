Unequal Electricity Distribution in IMO State -By Onyeanuna Chigoziem Emmanuel

I stand upright to urge the Federal Government to summon the management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) over the unequal electricity distribution in IMO state. The community where I reside, Ihiagwa in Owerri west local government of IMO state and other neighbouring communities such as Emeabiam and Eziobodo in the same local government have been in a state of total blackout for the past three weeks. The residents of these communities are spending so much on fuel (#220 per liter) in order to power there generating sets. I pity those who have no generating sets in there homes. How will they sleep comfortably at nights in these period of intense heat without there fans working? What of those running various kinds of businesses? They spend half of there profits on fuel. Is this what will deserve after paying up our electricity bills? It is unfair, EEDC!

I hate EEDC for this unfair attitude towards its subscribers.

Please the Government should summon the management of EEDC and restore constant electricity supply to aforementioned communities and the state in general.

Thank you

Onyeanuna Chigoziem Emmanuel

[email protected]

