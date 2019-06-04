Universal Health Coverage As The Health Agenda For President Buhari’s Second Term -By Toluwani Oluwatola

At a conference organized by Nigeria Health Watch in June 2015, Robert Yates, a political health economist and senior Research fellow at Chatham House, London asked if President Buhari will become Nigeria’s hero for Universal Health Coverage having just begun his first term in office. Four years down the line, the president has made strides in the country health sector including Ensuring health security through strengthening the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the successful commencement of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and construction of a state of the art cancer treatment centre among others but he is yet to set the nation on the path of Universal Health Coverage. Having commenced his final term in office, it is about time the president made this a priority.
Universal Health Coverage which means people are able to get the health services they need when they need it without suffering any financial hardship, is the goal of health and healthcare globally. The push for commitment to UHC by the Buhari government can come at no better time than this as the 72nd World Health Assembly held in May 2019 resolved that Universal Health Coverage can only be achieved through public financing, it is therefore necessary for Mr. President and his team to expedite actions on this by:
The successful implementation of Universal Health Coverage holds many benefits for any nation, Nigeria not being an exception. As the Minister of finance of Japan, Taro Aso rightly puts it, “it is the implementation of Universal Health Coverage by Japan in the 1960s that placed Japan on the path of economic prosperity”, a healthy population is also productive. It also holds political benefits for Mr. President, in the words of Robert Yates, “leaders who implement UHC remain immortal in the mind of the citizens”. Having been in public service for so long, I am of the opinion that President Buhari deserves nothing less than this as a parting gift. UHC provides a viable platform, Mr. President, UTILIZE IT.
Toluwani Oluwatola writes in from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.