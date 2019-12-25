University Study Admission of Little Miss Thomas and Our Outcry Over the Non-Issues -By Saliu Momodu

There is a story making the rounds on the internet about a certain young and genius Miss Goodness Thomas who was allegedly denied study admission into the famous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Seen as a case of either religious or ethnic marginalization, bloggers and others are investing and cashing-in on the 16 years old’s ordeal.

I understand that the issue has already been given a fitting and reassuring address by the institution and many others, but I must say the story brings three things to mind.

1. The internet has indeed given a voice to everyone hence every Tom, Dick and Harry with airtime or data can now run commentary even while being complete novices. Novices, and sometimes bigots who have never travelled or met people from other climes and extractions.

2. It speaks to a Nigeria where our leaders have not been able to sincerely and skillfully unite the people, hence any slight misunderstanding quickly get spun along ethno-religious and tribal lines all to the detriment of us all. It is important to here mention that unity neither happens in a vacuum nor with beautiful speeches. It happens when a leader, first and foremost presents a vision to the people. A vision around which one and all can find their purpose, faith, and aspirations fulfilled. This vision is what gets to rally the citizens then unity becomes a natural corollary.

3. This issue to me has helped to underscore the content of a documentary I made about 3 years ago for The Scholastic-Ng Podcast where it was made clear that the carrying capacities of our conventional four-walled tertiary institutions have since been exceeded. We only pretend by using fictitious cut-of-marks and catchment criteria to exclude many from the system. Our universities are inadequate both in numbers and effective carrying capacities. The solution to some of these important challenges are well given in that documentary as available here http://www.scholasticng.com.ng/2019/02/24/university-certificate-in-nigeria-a-license-to-function-or-a-mere-accolade/

Saliu Momodu is the Producer & Host of The Scholastic-Ng Podcast.



