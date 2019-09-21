National Issues
Unraveling Ajaokuta Steel -By Abolaji Adeniran
The pathway to greatness for any society lies in the ability of the nation’s manager to optimize efficiently the human and natural resources available for the country. Nigeria in this wise, has been blessed with both human and natural resources needed to compete favourably with any countries of the world. However, the nation has been badly managed by individuals who see governance as tea party affairs. The country’s inability to manage it human resources has bred a society characterised by insecurity. Thus, Kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, “yahoo yahoo” and etc. are the buzz words in town. The plethora of natural resources available for the country is unimaginable. Unfortunately, the absence of visionary leaders has stalled the progress of the country and the nations now find itself in a very precarious situation of depending on other country for its own survival.
In the country’s grotesque manner, Nigeria import what it has in abundance and export what it does not have. The country
The Ajaokuta Steel Company has become a national embarrassment for the country has Nigeria continue to imports steel and
ASC occupied 24,000 hectares of land in Ajaokuta, Kogi State with a well-equipped thermal power plant of 110 megawatts capacity, as well as a separate lime, alumina silicate
President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda is anchored on consolidating on the gains of his first term achievement as well as lifting millions of the country’s population out from the shackles of poverty. If these are to come to fruition, the Ajaokuta Steel Company has a major role to play in this herculean task. It now beholds on Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister for
It is a general consensus that privatization is the only way out for the near moribund Ajaokuta Steel company. The government
ASC is not a stand-alone project.
Abolaji Adeniran is a Media Enthusiast, writes from Kaduna
