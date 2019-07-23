Connect with us

National Issues

War, Not In My Country! -By Usman Mohammed Na’ibi

Please have we not reasoned that the civil wars in Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Syria are fought by one ethnic group? They are all Arabs! What would then be of Nigeria that has over 250 ethnic identities?
Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

2 hours ago

on

FB IMG 1550099377610

‘War’ has now become the most panegyric, most eulogised and most loved word amongst the ignorant Nigerian youths who don’t know anything about it and, who are too indolent to read how wars were fought and their concomitant catastrophe. All these insurgencies in the north-eastern part of the country are mere kid’s stuff and therefore nothing compared to the ‘real war situation’.

With a population of over 180 million, an outbreak of anything similar to war in Nigeria would be more calamitous and ruinous than the experience of 1994 Rwandan genocide. All these instigations and incitements from some statesmen and ethnic bigots are only a result of their non comfortability with the present regime in respect of the president’s abnegation to let loose the treasury, coupled with the strong detest they have for the president’s ethnic identity.

Presently, there’s no much talked issue and widely sung song among our accidental and amateur social media users than the word ‘war’. Please have we not reasoned that the civil wars in Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Syria are fought by one ethnic group? They are all Arabs! What would then be of Nigeria that has over 250 ethnic identities? Even the Rwandan genocide was between two (2) ethnic nationalities viz Hutu and Tutsi. It’s just left to you and I (ordinary citizens) to think of how lethal that of Nigeria would be. God forbid!! Remember that those so-called statesmen are super rich and have private jets; they thus have the wherewithal of jetting out of the country, with their loved ones, in times of any social unrest leaving behind millions of poor citizens, while the West and the US will be exhilarated for having their mission fulfilled and, at the same time, be busy selling their deadly weapons to us. If we don’t know the past, we won’t understand the present and build our future upon.

A word is enough for the wise!

– Usman Na’ibi.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corrupt Individuals

Join Conversation

El-Zakzaky: Preventing a Shiite revolution in Nigeria -By Edebhagba Justice opinionnigeria.com/e… pic.twitter.com/fswP…

About 23 minutes ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini smiles with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a joint news conference in Budapest Hungary Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini smiles with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a joint news conference in Budapest Hungary
Global Issues2 days ago

Today’s Facism Is More Dangerous Than Its Past Incarnations -By Santiago Zabala

This new nationalism is no longer defined in traditional ideological terms but rather as a resistance against the "threat" of...
The Trump administration has faced criticism for separating families seeking asylum in the US and keeping children in detention centres The Trump administration has faced criticism for separating families seeking asylum in the US and keeping children in detention centres
Global Issues2 days ago

Migrant Children In America, Will They Watch Toy Story? -By Hamid Dabashi

Parents across the United States these days have been taking their children to see the newest US animation blockbuster Toy...
images 27 images 27
Democracy & Governance3 days ago

Nigeria’s Animal Farm -By Fakinlede Pelumi

The issue of killings in this country of ours has become something everyone should consider and brainstorm on. The perpetrators...
crisis crisis
Democracy & Governance3 days ago

Mutual Suspicion And The Growing Insecurity In The Country -By Raymond Oise-Oghaede

If that be the case, it means that we still have a very long way to go. Interestingly, in the...
US President Donald Trump attacked US Representative Ilhan Omar at a July 17 campaign rally in Greenville North Carolina US President Donald Trump attacked US Representative Ilhan Omar at a July 17 campaign rally in Greenville North Carolina
Global Issues4 days ago

Racist Trump And America’s Exceptionalism -By Patrick Gathara

However, the ideals of racial supremacy are also founded on and justified by appeals to exceptionalism - to being different...
%d bloggers like this: