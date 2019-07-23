War, Not In My Country! -By Usman Mohammed Na’ibi

‘War’ has now become the most panegyric, most eulogised and most loved word amongst the ignorant Nigerian youths who don’t know anything about it and, who are too indolent to read how wars were fought and their concomitant catastrophe. All these insurgencies in the north-eastern part of the country are mere kid’s stuff and therefore nothing compared to the ‘real war situation’.

With a population of over 180 million, an outbreak of anything similar to war in Nigeria would be more calamitous and ruinous than the experience of 1994 Rwandan genocide. All these instigations and incitements from some statesmen and ethnic bigots are only a result of their non comfortability with the present regime in respect of the president’s abnegation to let loose the treasury, coupled with the strong detest they have for the president’s ethnic identity.

Presently, there’s no much talked issue and widely sung song among our accidental and amateur social media users than the word ‘war’. Please have we not reasoned that the civil wars in Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Syria are fought by one ethnic group? They are all Arabs! What would then be of Nigeria that has over 250 ethnic identities? Even the Rwandan genocide was between two (2) ethnic nationalities viz Hutu and Tutsi. It’s just left to you and I (ordinary citizens) to think of how lethal that of Nigeria would be. God forbid!! Remember that those so-called statesmen are super rich and have private jets; they thus have the wherewithal of jetting out of the country, with their loved ones, in times of any social unrest leaving behind millions of poor citizens, while the West and the US will be exhilarated for having their mission fulfilled and, at the same time, be busy selling their deadly weapons to us. If we don’t know the past, we won’t understand the present and build our future upon.

A word is enough for the wise!

– Usman Na’ibi.