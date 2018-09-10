Warri And The Ember Fever -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Warri is an oil-rich city in Delta State, Nigeria. Yet, it is hard to believe this fact because of the poor living conditions of the people. The Government has done little to ameliorate it, and several administrations have come and gone without making any visible notable impact.

As the people of Warri enter the ember season, some who are plagued with the ember fever believe that the months of September, October, November and December are usually characterized with dangers and disasters. Fear and anxiety then set in.

And because of the ember fever, there are some who may not wish to visit their hometowns this Christmas. There are others who may not want to travel to distant places for fear of accident.

But there are still a few who believe the words of the Bible in Job 22:29, that when men are cast down we shall say there is lifting up. These are the people who have not been infected with the ember fever, who sleep with their two eyes close and depend on God for their safety at all times.

